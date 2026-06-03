Eastern Province Coaching Staff Threaten to Quit Over Selection Process

Eastern Province coaching staff have threatened to quit after highly-rated players were left out of the U16 Grant Khomo Week squad. The report claims that players were added to several provincial squads after selectors had already submitted their final teams, resulting in official squads differing from those originally chosen.

Eastern Province coaching staff have reportedly threatened to quit after highly-rated players were left out of the U16 Grant Khomo Week squad. The report claims that players were added to several provincial squads after selectors had already submitted their final teams, resulting in official squads differing from those originally chosen.

Concerns have also been raised about EP's U18 Craven Week squad, which allegedly does not meet the prescribed transformation target. The chairman of the EP High Schools Rugby Association wrote to the union president expressing concerns over changes made to the squad after the final selection process had been completed. Those alterations allegedly resulted in highly-rated players being omitted and replaced by others who had not received the support of the selectors during the trial process.

The report further claims that pressure was placed on the EPRU to increase the representation of players from underprivileged backgrounds, leading to political interference in the selection process. Members of the coaching staff involved with the U16 team have indicated they are prepared to step down if the selection changes remain in place and are not adequately explained.

In a letter to EPRU president George Malgas, they expressed their serious concern regarding the decision to include players in the final Grant Khomo squad who were not selected by the appointed coaching staff and selectors following the completion of the trial process. The coaching and selection panel invested considerable time and effort in conducting a fair, objective, and transparent selection process.

The amendments made to the squad have not been accompanied by any clear rationale and appear to disregard the outcomes of the trials. This raises significant concerns regarding both the integrity and credibility of the selection process.

While they fully support the development of rugby talent across all communities within Eastern Province and are committed to assisting promising players in reaching the required standard, they strongly believe that development should not come at the expense of player welfare, merit-based selection, or the competitiveness of the team. Placing players into a high-performance environment before they are physically and technically prepared may expose them to unnecessary risk and does not serve their long-term development.

Particularly concerning is the omission of players such as Carl Killian, who was one of the standout performers throughout the trial process. His selection was considered certain by both coaches and selectors, to the extent that his game time was managed during the final trial. Similarly, Arno Nortje consistently performed at a level that warranted inclusion within the Grant Khomo system and his exclusion is difficult to justify based on performance.

As educators, coaches, and custodians of the game, they have a responsibility to uphold principles of fairness, honesty, and integrity. Unfortunately, they cannot confidently support or endorse a selection process that appears to have deviated from these principles. They therefore respectfully request that this matter be reviewed as a matter of urgency and that the final squad be reconsidered based on the performances and recommendations arising from the official trial process.

Should the current selection remain unchanged without adequate justification, they will unfortunately find themselves unable to associate their names with the process or its outcomes. In such circumstances, they would have no alternative but to reconsider their continued involvement in the program. This position has not been reached lightly. They are proud supporters of Eastern Province Rugby and remain committed to its success.

However, decisions of this nature undermine confidence in the system, discourage participation from dedicated volunteers and coaches, and contribute to the challenges the province faces in attracting and retaining support from stakeholders and sponsors





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Eastern Province Rugby Grant Khomo Week U16 Selection Process

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