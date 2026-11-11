Eastern Cape Teacher Cleared of Sexual‑Pupil Allegations

After a departmental inquiry, HC High School teacher Bonani Zathu is found not guilty of misconduct over alleged sexual relationship with a 15‑year‑old student. The investigation highlighted lack of evidence and pupil's non‑cooperation.

In a decision released on 12 April 2024, the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) cleared Bonani Zathu, a teacher at HC High School in the Eastern Cape, of two misconduct charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with a 15‑year‑old pupil. The inquiry found the education department failed to prove the allegations, citing a lack of evidence and the pupil's lack of cooperation.

Core Details of the Investigation

The ELRC inquiry, chaired by commissioner Mxolisi Alex Nozigqwaba, reviewed claims that Zathu had engaged in a sexual relationship with a pupil, identified only as LP, and that he had brought the department into disrepute through social‑media posts. No evidence was produced that confirmed such a relationship existed, and the pupil and her mother were never called to testify or provide a statement.

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Nozigqwaba noted that the alleged sexual nature of the relationship had not been adequately investigated. He said the onus to prove the charge lay with the employer, the department of education, and that it was unable to produce any documentation or statements to substantiate the claim.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Accounts

Teacher Bonani Zathu denied the allegations, stating he had never admitted to a sexual relationship with the pupil and had not written or signed any statement to that effect. He emphasized that the burden of proof rested with the employer.

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Wele Madikizela, the school principal, testified that rumors of an alleged relationship had been circulating at the school before a mother approached him. He recalled a meeting at the circuit manager's office, where Zathu allegedly admitted to a relationship and signed a statement. However, the document was later lost, according to circuit manager Mbuyiselo James Deleki, who also recounted that Zathu had apologized to the pupil's family during that meeting.

Both Madikizela and Deleki claimed that the allegations were fabricated amid tensions over a payment dispute involving a service provider for a teacher empowerment event. Zathu refuted these claims, stating no evidence linked him to the spread of social‑media allegations.

Impact on the School and Next Steps

The inquiry's findings mean Zathu faces no disciplinary action and retains his employment at HC High School. The education department must now assess its investigative procedures, as the failure to secure pupil testimony and document review was highlighted as a procedural lapse.

For the student and her family, the case provides relief from the stigma of the allegations. However, no further actions have been announced regarding the unresolved disputes between Zathu and school management over the service‑provider payment. The ELRC will monitor compliance with its decision and may revisit any new evidence that emerges.

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The outcome underscores the importance of thorough documentation and transparent investigation in allegations of misconduct within South Africa's education sector. It also serves as a reminder that the burden of proof lies with employers when accusations arise against their staff.