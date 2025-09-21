Eastern Cape Schools Plagued by Sexual Abuse Allegations: MEC Vows Action

The Eastern Cape Department of Education is investigating numerous cases of alleged sexual abuse and harassment of pupils by teachers across several schools. MEC Fundile Gade has condemned the allegations and pledged to take decisive action. Protests, social media exposés, and calls for swift justice highlight the severity of the situation and the devastating impact on victims.

The Eastern Cape province of South Africa is grappling with a disturbing wave of allegations concerning sexual abuse and harassment of pupils by teachers across several schools. MEC Fundile Gade, the head of the Eastern Cape Department of Education, has condemned the allegations and vowed to take decisive action to protect children’s constitutional rights.

The department has launched investigations into multiple cases, collaborating with stakeholders, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), to thoroughly investigate these deeply troubling matters. Gade has called upon school principals, educators, their unions, and School Governing Bodies (SGBs) to actively safeguard children and expose any teachers engaged in abuse or victimisation. He emphasized the importance of reporting such actions to the department and the police, assuring learners of unwavering support from the department during this difficult time.\The severity of the situation is highlighted by the numerous schools implicated in the growing scandal. St John’s College in Mthatha became a focal point of protests, where students took to the streets to voice their outrage over sexual harassment allegations against male teachers. These protests disrupted teaching and learning, as students demanded action against teachers accused of grave misconduct, including impregnating minor pupils and coercing them into abortions. The allegations have spread beyond St John’s College, with accounts emerging from other institutions across the province. A former student from a secondary school in Dutywa used social media to reveal instances of alleged sexual abuse by teachers, claiming these acts had occurred for years without consequences. This student voiced frustration that, despite widespread public awareness of the allegations, no tangible action had been taken against the alleged perpetrators. Another school in the Mputi Administrative Area in Dutywa has also been implicated in similar allegations, with former students utilising social media platforms to expose what they described as rampant rape and sexual abuse by teachers, some of the victims being as young as 14 years old. The consequences for the victims have been devastating, with some forced to undergo abortions and others allegedly giving birth to children as a result of the abuse perpetrated by their teachers.\The impact on victims has been particularly damaging, with several pupils facing profound emotional and psychological distress. Former pupils from affected schools have expressed frustration with the justice system’s perceived slow response to the allegations. They report that, while cases have been opened against some teachers, the perpetrators often evade accountability, remaining free within days and continuing their abusive behaviour. MEC Gade acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, indicating that even students in grades 8, 10, 11, and 12, some underage, are affected, emphasising the urgent need for serious consideration of these cases. The Congress of South African Students (COSAS) in the Eastern Cape issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the sexual abuse and calling for immediate intervention. They expressed outrage at what they described as teachers abusing their authority and preying on the pupils they are meant to protect, stating that schools, instead of being sanctuaries of learning, have become sites of trauma and betrayal. Gade has subsequently called on the judiciary to prioritise cases involving pupil sexual abuse to ensure swift justice for victims. He also stressed the necessity of cooperation between multiple government departments to address potential legal loopholes that might allow perpetrators to evade the consequences of their actions. He emphasised the need for arrests rather than simply dismissing teachers from their positions, highlighting the importance of effective and decisive legal action





