The University of Fort Hare has registered Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane for a Master of Administration in Public Administration, apologising for the distress caused by a dispute over his admission dating back to 2018.

The University of Fort Hare has officially registered Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane for a Master of Administration in Public Administration, ending a dispute that has followed him since the university deregistered him in 2021.

University Apologises and Registers Mabuyane

The university confirmed on Monday that Mabuyane was registered with effect from November 6, following a reconsideration of his admission. The institution also apologised to the premier, acknowledging that its handling of the matter may have caused him immeasurable distress and uncertainty. In a communique addressed to staff and students, acting university registrar Zwelidumile Dumekhaya Mditshwa said the matter had been reconsidered through the relevant committees. Mditshwa said the Senate had reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the court's ruling.

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He confirmed that Mabuyane is now a duly registered student of the University of Fort Hare in the Master of Administration in Public Administration programme. The university said Mabuyane would enjoy the same rights and privileges as other registered students, and that a supervisor had been appointed to oversee his master's studies. The university wished him every success in his academic journey.

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Dispute Over Admission Dates Back to 2018

The dispute over Mabuyane's admission dates back to 2018, when he was admitted to the master's programme despite not having an honours degree. He maintained that his admission was legitimate and had been processed through the university's recognition of prior learning policy, which allows admission based on previous learning and experience. In May 2023, Mabuyane said he had presented his research proposal to a team of six academics at the university's Bhisho campus in November 2019.

After making several corrections, he presented it to the faculty's senior higher degree committee in March 2020. His spokesperson at the time, Zuko Godlimpi, said the premier had been admitted and registered for the master's degree and had been allocated a supervisor by the institution.

Exclusion Linked to Broader Fraud Probe

However, in March 2021 the university informed Mabuyane that he had been excluded and deregistered following a review of students supervised by former faculty dean Prof Edwin Ijeoma. The matter later became part of a wider investigation into allegations of academic fraud and maladministration at Fort Hare. In October 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved an expansion of the Special Investigating Unit's investigation into academic fraud at the university, covering allegations involving bachelor's, honours, master's and doctoral qualifications.

The registration dispute also returned to court after Mabuyane challenged the university's decision to deregister him. On July 2, the Eastern Cape High Court declared his deregistration unlawful and constitutionally invalid, setting aside the decision and ordering the university to reconsider his admission afresh. The court directed the university to consider evidence of Mabuyane's prior learning and experience when assessing whether he qualified for the programme.

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In April this year, two former Fort Hare Senate members submitted sworn affidavits alleging that Mabuyane's deregistration had been irregular and that proper university procedures had not been followed. The former student leaders, Fezile Mtyhida and Sibusiso Zonke, alleged that Senate members were not given an opportunity to debate the decision and that Buhlungu had effectively dictated the outcome.

University Regrets Uncertainty Caused to Premier

Following the court judgment, the university said it had taken the necessary steps to reconsider the matter and bring it to finality. The university acknowledged the public attention surrounding the dispute and said it regretted the uncertainty caused to Mabuyane. In its communique, the university said it had formally expressed its utmost condemnation and conveyed its sincere apology to Mabuyane.

The university has now confirmed his registration, allowing him to continue his academic journey after years of uncertainty over his student status. Mabuyane is once again a student of the University of Fort Hare, registered for a master's degree in public administration with a supervisor appointed to oversee his studies.