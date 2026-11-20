Hung municipalities in the Eastern Cape and North West have postponed inaugural council meetings to allow coalition negotiations, delaying leadership elections and sparking service delivery concerns.

Hung municipalities in the Eastern Cape and North West have postponed inaugural council meetings, delaying leadership elections to allow coalition negotiations. The delays affect major cities and local municipalities, with parties racing against statutory deadlines.

Residents express frustration over stalled service delivery. In the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metro councils deferred sittings scheduled for this week. The postponement allows party leaders to finalize power-sharing agreements before swearing in new officials. Buffalo City Metro had planned to announce its mayor, deputy mayor, and speaker on Thursday.

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Princess Faku was expected to be nominated for another term as mayor, but the outcome remains uncertain. The South African Communist Party (SACP) has confirmed willingness to enter a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) to secure a slim majority. In Nelson Mandela Bay, talks continue with the Democratic Alliance (DA), which is expected to coalition with smaller parties. The DA aims to establish a governing majority.

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COGTA Advises Caution in Municipal Negotiations

Municipalities of Mnquma, Mbhashe, and Ndlambe in Port Alfred also halted plans to elect new leaders. This follows directives from the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Department, which advised against rushing the process. COGTA emphasized careful negotiation for stable local government operations. In the North West, Mamusa Local Municipality postponed its inaugural council sitting, originally set for Thursday, to swear in councillors and elect office-bearers.

A spokesperson attributed the delay to finalizing logistical arrangements. The municipality is one of eleven hung councils in the province after the ANC's electoral support dropped by over eleven percent. It faces a statutory deadline next week Friday to convene. Residents in Mamusa are frustrated, citing water shortages, sewer leaks, and unpaved roads.

One resident said, They are neglecting us despite the fact that we voted for them. Another accused parties of selfish political gains, stating no services are being rendered. The delays are seen as sidelining service delivery and accountability. Political parties have mixed reactions.

Residents Frustrated by Service Delivery Delays

An EFA spokesperson expressed deep concern, saying, We only have 14 days to constitute council, so the sooner the better because it will be in the best interest of the municipality and the community of Mamusa. Another representative downplayed urgency, arguing, If a council was in session but could not process the agenda items, then we will be worried. The postponements affect administrative timelines in key municipalities. Delaying meetings allows more consultation to reduce unstable coalitions.

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Communities in Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and affected districts will experience delays in new leadership appointments. New dates will be announced once coalition agreements are finalized. The ANC, DA, and SACP are central to negotiations. Their consensus will determine how quickly councils become operational.

COGTA Monitors Coalition Formation Process

COGTA continues to monitor the situation closely. The focus remains on durable alliances that can deliver services to residents.