Eastern Cape police ordered to act decisively on election day as two arrested for ballot theft

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata told SAPS members and IEC officials in Mthatha that no political affiliation places anyone above the law, while two suspects were arrested in Ngcobo for allegedly attempting to steal ballot papers.

Eastern Cape police arrested two suspects in Ngcobo for allegedly attempting to steal ballot papers, as the province's top officer ordered decisive action against any unlawful conduct during Wednesday's Local Government Elections.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata warned that no political affiliation places anyone above the law. He issued the directive on Wednesday, November 4, while addressing scores of South African Police Service members and Independent Electoral Commission officials at the Mthatha Central Police Station. The briefing formed part of the province's election-day security operations, aimed at ensuring that voters can cast their ballots without intimidation, violence or disruption.

Also read Eastern Cape Police Deploy 10,000 Officers for Municipal Election Security

Police Commissioner Warns Against Election Disruption

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Ncata had reinforced the importance of impartiality, professionalism and discipline among officers deployed to safeguard the elections. Gantana said the provincial commissioner instructed members to carry out their responsibilities without fear or favour and to respond decisively to any unlawful activities. The Provincial Commissioner reiterated that the SAPS is not a player in these elections but the guarantor of the conditions under which democracy can take place, Gantana said.

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According to Gantana, Ncata instructed officers to ensure that every eligible voter in the Eastern Cape could exercise their constitutional right to vote in a safe and secure environment. The directive comes as South Africans head to polling stations across the country to elect municipal representatives. Police have been deployed across the Eastern Cape to maintain public order, prevent electoral disruptions and protect the integrity of the voting process.

Gantana confirmed that Ncata would also conduct aerial surveillance across the OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo and Joe Gqabi districts as part of the province's election-day operational plan. The surveillance forms part of broader security measures aimed at monitoring the situation on the ground and supporting deployed officers. Gantana said the SAPS remained fully deployed and operationally ready to protect the integrity of the ballot and maintain peace throughout the province.

Special Units Deployed To Protect Voters

She also said there is a sufficient number of men and women in blue on the ground to guard against any disruption, and that police will not tolerate anyone preventing people from exercising their right to vote. We have also included our special units, public order police, the NIU, the tactical response team, because you might find that because of the volatility of elections at times, you will find that there will be people that will try and disrupt and intimidate people from exercising their right to vote, Gantana said.

In order to curb that, we have ensured that we deployed sufficient police to ensure that members of the public are able to vote safely, she said. The arrests in Ngcobo are part of a developing story, with police vowing to act against anyone attempting to interfere with the electoral process. Voters across the Eastern Cape are being urged to report any intimidation or disruption to authorities as security forces remain on high alert throughout election day.