A 43-year-old police sergeant died after being shot during an arrest operation in Lwandleni, Mthatha. The suspect remains at large as the Eastern Cape Hawks investigate the fatal incident.

A 43-year-old police sergeant from the Mthatha Central police station died on Tuesday following a fatal shooting during a police operation in Lwandleni, Mthatha. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, specifically around 01:40, when officers were executing a warrant based on specific intelligence. Captain Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Hawks, confirmed the officer's death and stated that the suspect involved in the shooting remains at large.

Operation Details and Fatal Exchange

The Eastern Cape Hawks were conducting an operation to locate and arrest a person of interest after receiving a tip regarding the suspect's whereabouts. Upon arriving at the identified residence, the officers knocked on the door as part of their standard procedure. An occupant inside the residence allegedly opened fire on the police officers immediately upon their arrival. The police sergeant sustained fatal gunshot wounds during this exchange and succumbed to his injuries before medical personnel could provide further assistance.

Also read Cape Town Taxi Violence Sparks Economic Crisis for Small Businesses

Investigation Status and Suspect at Large

Despite the intense operation, no arrests were effected during the incident. Captain Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana explicitly stated that the suspect is still at large and has not been apprehended. The Eastern Cape Hawks have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting to determine the exact sequence of events. Authorities are currently working to confirm the status of the suspect and the specific details leading to the fatal outcome.

Official Statement and Public Appeal

Captain Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana issued a statement calling for the public's assistance in locating the fleeing suspect. He urged anyone with information regarding the suspect's location to contact the nearest police station immediately. Alternatively, members of the public can call the official tip-off number 08600 10111 to provide intelligence to the authorities. The spokesperson emphasized that further details, including the full circumstances of the shooting, are yet to be confirmed by investigators.

Advertisement

Community Impact and Ongoing Inquiry

The death of the experienced officer has deeply affected the local community in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, and the broader Hawks unit. The incident highlights the dangers faced by law enforcement officials during high-risk arrest operations in urban areas like Lwandleni. As the investigation continues, the police are asking for cooperation from residents who may have witnessed the event or have knowledge of the suspect's movements. The inquiry will focus on verifying the tip that led to the operation and the actions taken by the suspect during the raid.

Next Steps for Law Enforcement

The Eastern Cape Hawks will continue their manhunt for the suspect while securing the crime scene for forensic analysis. The identity of the deceased sergeant is being processed by internal police protocols, and notifications will be made to next of kin. The investigation aims to bring the suspect to justice for the fatal shooting of the police officer. Authorities remain focused on resolving the case and ensuring public safety in the Mthatha region.