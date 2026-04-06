Easter Messages in South Sudan Call for Peace Amidst Ongoing Violence

South Sudanese religious and political leaders used Easter messages to call for peace and an end to the violence plaguing the nation. Calls for unity and reconciliation follow recent killings and ongoing political tensions, with key messages directed to leadership.

Across South Sudan , thousands of worshippers gathered over the Easter weekend to participate in various processions, with church leaders and politicians using their Easter messages to implore for 'lasting peace' and an end to the ongoing violence and sporadic killings that continue to plague the nation. Across different Christian denominations, the messages delivered often pointed fingers at the country's leadership, holding them responsible for the persistent unrest.

Notably, the recent killing of 74 mine workers by gunmen has further heightened the sense of urgency surrounding the calls for peace and reconciliation. Santo Loku Pio, the principal celebrant at St Theresa's Cathedral in Juba, delivered a powerful message, emphasizing the core tenets of Christianity and explicitly denouncing violence and hatred. He urged the congregation to reject any calls to violence, even if it meant personal sacrifice, and encouraged them to embrace peace. Pio directed his message to the South Sudanese leadership, calling on them to transform their actions and mindsets, urging them to be good leaders, governors, commissioners, ministers, and servants of society. He emphasized the urgent need to transcend violence and embrace righteousness to establish lasting peace. President Salva Kiir's Easter message, delivered by his press secretary at St Theresa Cathedral, echoed this call for peace, reconciliation, and unity. The message reminded the people that hope should never be extinguished, even in the darkest times. The president’s message encouraged forgiveness, mutual support, and collaborative efforts to build a nation that reflects the strength and dignity of its people. \Adding to the calls for peace, Archbishop Justin Badi Arama of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan and Anglican Primate, addressing worshippers at Juba's All Saints Cathedral, urged them to persevere and actively work towards achieving lasting peace. He emphasized the need for immediate action to end violence and restore human dignity across South Sudan. Similarly, Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of the Catholic Diocese of Tombura-Yambio in Yambio implored for peace and emphasized the sanctity of life, reminding everyone that God is the source of life and is the protector of it. The calls for peace come at a critical time, with escalating fighting raising fears that South Sudan could plunge back into civil war, less than a decade after the previous conflict ended. The US Embassy has issued a statement urging the release of opposition politicians, including suspended First Vice-President Riek Machar, as a prerequisite for conducting successful elections and as a crucial step towards fostering peace and accountability. Machar, currently under house arrest and facing charges of treason, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, which he denies, is at the center of the political storm. His party, the SPLM/A-IO, has denounced the charges as a political witch-hunt designed to dismantle the 2018 peace accord that ended the five-year civil war. The Easter weekend’s messages, delivered from various church pulpits across the country, served as a poignant reminder of the nation’s deep-seated yearning for peace and stability and of the continued need for all parties to commit to dialogue and reconciliation in order to address the deep-rooted issues that threaten to destabilize the nation.\The widespread calls for peace during the Easter celebrations reflect the severe security challenges facing South Sudan. The recent killing of the mine workers and the ongoing political tensions amplify the urgency for national reconciliation and stability. The calls for peace from various religious and political leaders underscore the desperation of a population yearning for an end to the violence and uncertainty. The messages delivered at Easter services emphasized the need for national unity, forgiveness, and collaborative efforts to rebuild the country. Key themes, such as the rejection of violence, the importance of leadership accountability, and the restoration of human dignity, were common across various denominations. These calls for peace are not just symbolic; they are a plea for immediate action from the government, the opposition, and all stakeholders to end the violence, to address the underlying issues, and to seek a lasting peace. The international community, too, has been urged to support the peace process and to hold accountable those who undermine the stability of the country. With the upcoming elections, the situation remains tense, with concerns about the political environment. The release of political prisoners, including Riek Machar, is seen as crucial for ensuring free and fair elections and a conducive environment for peace. The path towards lasting peace is fraught with challenges, but the Easter messages served as a powerful reminder of the nation’s collective commitment to overcoming the challenges and to building a peaceful and prosperous future





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