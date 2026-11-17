East Rand Traders Square managers enforce private property rules on Cynthia Road, leading to damaged fencing and clashes with unauthorized hawkers who claim loss of income. This move aims to enhance tenant safety and improve the shopping environment by curbing loitering and illegal trading activities.

East Rand Traders Square management has initiated a rigorous security protocol along a specific section of Cynthia Road, classifying the area as private property to halt unauthorized commercial activities. This decisive action follows a prolonged period of friction between the centre's administration and informal traders who have long occupied the parking space adjacent to the mall. The escalation in security measures was triggered by persistent complaints regarding safety, loitering, and the competitive pressure exerted on paying tenants by those operating without permits.

Legal Authorization for Property Restrictions

East Rand Traders Square obtained formal permission from the City of Ekurhuleni Real Estate Department to restrict access to the disputed section of Cynthia Road. The administrative approval for these property modifications was officially granted on June 1, establishing the legal basis for the centre to control entry. Following this municipal authorization, management issued formal notices to the affected individuals on September 8, informing them that their presence on the newly designated private land was no longer permitted. This timeline demonstrates a structured legal approach to resolving the long-standing issue of unauthorized use of the parking area.

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Stakeholder Conflict and Economic Disputes

The enforcement of these restrictions has generated significant conflict between the centre management and the local trading community. Management argues that the presence of informal hawkers and loiterers directly undermines the business viability of the 570 tenants who pay lease fees to operate within the centre. They contend that unauthorized traders do not contribute to the local economy through rates and taxes, thereby creating an unfair competitive environment. Conversely, the hawkers view the parking area as a vital source of income and livelihood, leading to deep-seated resentment against the new rules that threaten their ability to earn a living.

Security Measures and Physical Altercations

To enforce the new property boundaries, East Rand Traders Square engaged a private security company on November 11 to assist in securing the area. This intervention occurred after a designated period of adjustment for the traders following the September 8 notices. The physical implementation of these security measures included closing access points and installing gates to prevent entry into the restricted zone. However, these efforts were met with immediate resistance from the trading community. Reports indicate that traders deliberately damaged sections of the newly erected fencing and broke the locks on the gates in an attempt to force their way back onto the property. The damaged fencing serves as a visible testament to the intensity of the clash between the enforcement team and the traders.

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Safety Concerns and Customer Experience

Management cites safety and customer experience as primary drivers for the strict enforcement of property rights. Tenants and shoppers have expressed concerns about feeling unsafe when entering or leaving the centre due to the activities in the parking area. Specifically, management reports that customers have been approached by individuals suspected of peddling drugs, which has tarnished the public image of the shopping centre. The administration aims to create a welcoming and secure environment for all visitors, which they believe is incompatible with the current level of unauthorized loitering and hawking. These safety issues have prompted the centre to take proactive measures to protect its reputation and the well-being of its patrons.

Previous Attempts at Law Enforcement Cooperation

Before resorting to private security and physical barriers, East Rand Traders Square management attempted to resolve the issue through official channels with the Ekurhululi Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD). The centre approached various EMPD departments, including Deputy Chief of Police Operations and Specialised Services Ngamla Nkosi, seeking professional assistance. However, management claims that these requests did not yield the necessary support to effectively remove the unauthorized traders. Despite these prior engagements, the problem persisted, leading management to pursue more autonomous and assertive measures to protect their tenants and customers. The Boksburg Advertiser has requested comment from the City of Ekurhuleni regarding these claims of insufficient police support and will update the narrative upon receiving a response.