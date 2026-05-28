East Rand Seniors Club Hosts Travel Presentation on Vietnam

The East Rand Seniors Club held its monthly meeting, featuring a talk by Spike Taylor on his travels in Vietnam, aiming to enrich the lives of elderly residents through social connection and shared experiences.

The East Rand Seniors Club held its monthly meeting on May 21 at the Central Methodist Church in Boksburg , drawing a lively crowd of members and guests eager to socialize and learn.

The hall buzzed with friendly chatter and warm embraces as attendees, all aged 50 and older, settled in with cups of tea and snacks. Now celebrating its 30th year, the club has become a cornerstone for seniors across Ekurhuleni, offering a regular opportunity to connect and share experiences. Chairperson Brenda Curnow emphasized the club's mission to provide a welcoming space for elderly residents to break away from their daily routines, make new friends, and enjoy a sense of community.

Each month, the club hosts speakers who bring the world to the members, sharing stories from exotic travels, life experiences, or creative hobbies. This month's featured speaker was Spike Taylor, a Benoni resident and avid birdwatcher who recently visited Vietnam. Taylor captivated the audience with vivid descriptions of his two trips to the Southeast Asian nation, illustrating the country's stunning geography from north to south, spanning 1,650 kilometers with over 3,444 kilometers of coastline.

He spoke of Vietnam's seamless blend of modernity and tradition, but also highlighted the environmental challenges, noting that 914 bird species nesting in dense forests face extinction due to deforestation driven by urbanization and industrialization. His presentation included photographs that transported listeners to bustling cities, tranquil rice paddies, and lush forests teeming with wildlife. The club aims to draw seniors out of isolation and routine, offering a platform to explore the world through the eyes of fellow travelers.

Brenda Curnow explained that such talks inspire members to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new experiences, whether by traveling themselves or simply gaining fresh perspectives. The East Rand Seniors Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Central Methodist Church on Osborne Street in Boksburg CBD. The next gathering is scheduled for June 18 at 10:00 a.m., and new members are always welcome.

For many attendees, the meeting is a highlight of the month, providing not only entertainment but also meaningful connections. The club's success lies in its ability to cater to diverse interests, from travel and nature to arts and crafts, ensuring that every member finds something to enjoy.

Jani de Beer, the journalist who covered the event, has a personal connection to the community, having started as a student intern for the Boksburg Advertiser before returning to Caxton in 2022 as a senior journalist for the Benoni City Times. Her passion for telling local stories shines through in this detailed account of a small but vibrant gathering that enriches the lives of Ekurhuleni's senior citizens





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seniors Club Vietnam Travel Social Connection Boksburg

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rand Water to Conduct Major Maintenance on Johannesburg's Water Network, Causing Possible Water DisruptionsRand Water is set to begin major maintenance work on the City of Johannesburg's water network from Friday, potentially leading to water disruptions and low pressure in several areas. The maintenance is aimed at improving the reliability of the water network ahead of the winter season.

Read more »

South Africa's Rand Falls on US-Iran Tensions Amid Domestic Economic SignalsSouth Africa's rand weakened following US military strikes on Iran that undermined hopes for a peace deal. The currency traded at 16.3875 per dollar, down 0.6%. The fragile US-Iran truce was jeopardized by defensive strikes described by Iran as a gross violation. Despite this, both sides indicated progress toward an agreement to end conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Domestically, South Africa's composite leading business cycle indicator rose 2.4% in March, suggesting improved economic growth momentum before recent events. Market attention is on the South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday, where a 25-basis-point rate hike is anticipated. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange Top-40 index fell 0.2%, and the benchmark 2035 government bond yield rose to 8.54%. On Wednesday, the rand was at R16.35 to the dollar, R22.00 to the pound, and R19.04 to the euro. Gold traded lower at $4,501.90 an ounce and oil at $97.95 a barrel. Separately, the Department of Transport plans to send a policy to Cabinet to extend driving licence card validity from five to eight years by the end of the financial year.

Read more »

Rand Water warns of water interruptions from now until July - Key points and affected areasRand Water warns of water interruptions from now until July - Here’s where Rand Water’s planned maintenance from 29 May to 17 July 2026 will affect water supply in four provinces. Residents across Gauteng and parts of the North West, Free State, and Mpumalanga have been warned to prepare for possible water supply interruptions as Rand Water begins major planned maintenance work between the maintenance period. According to Rand Water, some pumps will need to be temporarily shut down during the maintenance period, which could affect water supply to municipalities, industries, and direct customers. The utility also wants to reduce the risk of equipment failures and unplanned plant shutdowns that could lead to larger disruptions later on. Eskom-related electrical maintenance at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems, replacement of critical valves and thrust bearings at Palmiet, Vereeniging, and Foresthill systems, and a 21-day notice to affected municipalities and customers to allow enough time for contingency planning are some of the key points in the news.

Read more »

Rand West City begins rollout of 300 protection polesRand West City Local Municipality has begun installing protective pole structures in Westergloor, Randgate and Randfontein, aiming to reduce infrastructure damage and improve service reliability.

Read more »