East Rand Palliative Care Helps Couple Celebrate 40 Years of Love Amidst Cancer Battle

East Rand Palliative Care provided two years of support to Hennie and Adri Steenberg, allowing them to celebrate 40 years of marriage despite a terminal cancer diagnosis. The holistic care model offered not only medical assistance but also emotional and practical support, significantly improving their quality of life.

For two years, East Rand Palliative Care (ERPC) provided unwavering care, support, and compassion to Hennie and Adri Steenberg , allowing them to cherish and celebrate four decades of enduring love.

Their challenging journey began in 2011 with Hennie’s initial skin cancer diagnosis. Through diligent medical attention, regular check-ups, and proactive preventative measures, the cancer was successfully managed, enabling the couple to enjoy life and witness the growth of their family.

However, their world was shaken in 2020 when a recurrence on Hennie’s lip brought devastating news – the cancer had metastasized to his chin. This led to a demanding regimen of extensive surgery, reconstructive procedures involving bone and skin grafts, alongside radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Despite the aggressive nature of these interventions, the ultimate prognosis was heartbreaking. The cancer was declared terminal, with a projected life expectancy of only six months to a year.

Feeling overwhelmed, deeply saddened, and uncertain about the future, Adri turned to ERPC, initially seeking hospice care to provide comfort for her beloved husband. However, ERPC’s holistic palliative care approach exceeded all expectations, not only ensuring Hennie’s continued well-being but also offering constant and invaluable support to Adri. She expressed profound gratitude, stating, “I no longer felt alone. Palliative care carried us through one of the most difficult chapters of our lives.

” Adri was particularly struck by the deeply human aspect of the care provided, noting, “When the team of ERPC arrived at our home, I expected a clinical approach but the care was deeply human. ” From the moment care commenced, Hennie’s pain was effectively managed, his symptoms were controlled, and necessary medication was arranged and delivered promptly. Crucially, emotional support became an integral part of their daily lives. A helping hand and a compassionate ear were always readily available.

Adri emphasized, “As his strength declined, I was never left to manage alone. The team supported us both, quietly carrying the weight alongside us,” a powerful testament to the profound value of palliative care. Thanks to the dedicated care and support of the ERPC team, Hennie was able to live for two additional years, a remarkable gift that would not have been possible otherwise.

Adri highlighted the significance of even the smallest gestures of support, emphasizing that it extended beyond medical assistance to include practical help, emotional reassurance, and a reliable presence. This comprehensive support system allowed them to navigate a difficult time with dignity and grace. The Steenberg’s story exemplifies the transformative power of palliative care, demonstrating its ability to enhance quality of life, even in the face of a terminal illness.

It underscores the importance of addressing not only the physical symptoms but also the emotional, social, and spiritual needs of both the patient and their loved ones. ERPC’s commitment to holistic care truly made a difference in their lives, allowing them to create lasting memories and cherish their time together. In conjunction with Hospice Week (May 4th to 10th), ERPC is also commemorating its own 40th anniversary of quietly, consistently, and compassionately serving the community.

The organization is keen to reinforce the message that palliative care is not solely reserved for end-of-life situations. Instead, it is a journey focused on dignified living, providing comfort and support from the moment of diagnosis onwards. This proactive approach aims to improve the quality of life for individuals facing serious illnesses, enabling them to live as fully and comfortably as possible.

ERPC’s services encompass a wide range of support, including pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual counseling, practical assistance with daily tasks, and bereavement support for families. The organization’s dedication to providing compassionate and individualized care has made it a vital resource for countless individuals and families in the East Rand region. By promoting a holistic approach to care, ERPC empowers patients to maintain control over their lives and make informed decisions about their treatment.

The organization’s long-standing commitment to serving the community is a testament to its unwavering belief in the importance of providing compassionate and dignified care to all those in need. For those seeking further information about ERPC, its comprehensive services, or opportunities to contribute to its mission, please visit www.erpc.org.za or contact them via email at info@erpc.org.za. Their work continues to be a beacon of hope and support for individuals and families navigating the challenges of serious illness





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Palliative Care Cancer East Rand Palliative Care Hospice Week End Of Life Care Emotional Support Cancer Diagnosis Terminal Illness Hennie Steenberg Adri Steenberg

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