East Rand Motor Show Revs Up Passion for Classic and Custom Cars in Benoni

Hundreds gathered at the East Rand Motor Show in Benoni to admire a diverse lineup of classic, custom, and hot rod vehicles. The event featured iconic models like a 1934 Ford Coupe street rod, a 1957 Chevrolet, and a 1968 Dodge pickup, alongside live entertainment, food trucks, and family activities.

The East Rand Motor Show in Benoni , Gauteng , drew hundreds of car enthusiasts on June 7, 2026, showcasing an impressive variety of vehicles that celebrated automotive culture and craftsmanship.

The event featured everything from rugged rat rods and custom-built three-wheelers to beautifully restored classic cars and eye-catching hot rods, offering something for every motoring fan. Highlights included a 1934 Ford Coupe street rod built by Wikus Lappie, powered by a 350 Chevy engine and featuring Jaguar XJ6 suspension, a TH350 automatic gearbox, and an Edelbrock dress-up kit.

Another standout was the iconic 1957 Chevrolet, widely regarded as an automotive masterpiece, alongside a 1968 Dodge pickup truck fitted with a Chevy motor and a Ford chassis, and a 1960 Pontiac Strato Chief. Visitors also enjoyed a Ford Mustang Mach 1 and numerous other custom and vintage models, each telling a unique story of innovation and passion.

The show was more than just a display of machines; it created a vibrant community space where enthusiasts shared their love for automobiles. Attendees had the chance to see these extraordinary vehicles up close, meet the builders and owners, and appreciate the intricate details of each build.

In addition to the automotive exhibits, the event offered live entertainment, gourmet food trucks, and stalls for both automotive and general shopping, ensuring a full day of family-friendly activities. Kids' entertainment was available for all ages, making it an inclusive outing. Ticket prices were set at R50 for adults, R35 for pensioners, and free entry for children under seven.

Photographs by Nigel Sibanda captured the essence of the show, with owners like Marishe Vermeulen and Chanelle Potgieter posing proudly beside their vehicles. The East Rand Motor Show underscored the enduring appeal of classic and custom cars, while also highlighting the creative spirit of South Africa's automotive community. It served as a reminder of how such events bring people together, fostering connections and inspiring future generations to embrace the artistry of motoring





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East Rand Motor Show Benoni Classic Cars Hot Rods Custom Vehicles Automotive Event Car Show Gauteng 1934 Ford Coupe 1957 Chevrolet Rat Rods Car Enthusiasts

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