ANC Leads National Vote Count as KZN Turnout Tops National Average at 48.7 Percent

Early counting in South Africa's 2026 local government elections shows the ANC leading nationally while the DA leads in Gauteng and the MKP leads in KwaZulu-Natal, where provisional turnout of 48.7 percent exceeded the national average of 45.8 percent.

Early counting in South Africa's 2026 local government elections shows the ANC leading nationally with 1.34 million votes, followed by the DA with 1.27 million votes and Jacob Zuma's MKP with 240,000 votes, with 21 percent of votes counted.

In KwaZulu-Natal, provisional voter turnout stood at 48.7 percent, above the national figure of 45.8 percent on Thursday morning, putting the province 2.9 percentage points ahead of the national average. Provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said the figures remained provisional, with only 18 percent of the province's results captured and 12 percent audited. Masinga said outstanding results could change the picture.

Also read ANC Leads 2026 Municipal Elections with 31.36%, DA Close Behind at 31.04%

KwaZulu-Natal Early Results

Earlier in the morning, with only 11 percent of votes captured, the KZN map showed many pink spots, with the MKP taking an early lead of 32.6 percent, followed by the ANC with 23.99 percent and the IFP closely behind at 21.95 percent. In Gauteng, with 10 percent of votes captured, the DA was leading with 39.26 percent, followed by the ANC with 18.55 percent and ActionSA at 15.17 percent.

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With only 2 percent of the votes counted and captured in Emfuleni, the DA was leading the race, followed by the VF Plus. A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly disrupting the voting process at Mugoboya voting station in the Mopani district on Wednesday. She is expected to appear before the Lenyenye magistrate's court on Friday. She was arrested following an incident in which she allegedly attempted to take photographs and record a video while casting her vote.

The presiding officer informed her that such conduct was prohibited by law and would not be permitted. In Atteridgeville and Saulsville, residents cast their votes hoping their preferred candidates would address unemployment and create more job opportunities for young people. Residents expressed concern about high levels of youth unemployment, saying many young people remain without opportunities, with some turning to drugs as a coping mechanism.

Young Voters Stay Away

Thousands of young people appeared to have turned their backs on the elections in townships such as Nyanga, Langa and Khayelitsha, with some opting to treat election day as a public holiday rather than exercise their right to vote. While some voting stations in these communities were relatively quiet, with mostly elderly residents turning out, long queues could be seen at several polling stations in the suburbs, highlighting a stark contrast in voter participation across the city.

Millions of South Africans descended on polling stations on Wednesday to vote for change in the local government elections, much as they did in the first democratic elections in 1994. Although much of the public debate in the coming days will focus on voter turnout and the outcome, the significance of the voters who showed up at voting stations should not be minimised.

Given the growing dissatisfaction with the state of municipalities and the delivery of basic services such as water, electricity and sanitation, the voting was also about the maturity of the country's democracy. Voter registration has trended upward, even when turnout in some elections has been inconsistent. From first-time voters hoping to secure jobs and safer communities, to pensioners determined to see long-promised basic services delivered, young and old voters went to the polls on Wednesday with one common demand: change.

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Voters Demand Change

In Hammanskraal, Midrand, Johannesburg and the Vaal, voters said their ballots represented an opportunity to influence the future of communities struggling with unemployment, crime, poor roads, water shortages and failing municipal services. For 24-year-old Puseletso Mafuma, voting for the first time in Temba, Hammanskraal, was an emotional milestone that made her feel her voice finally mattered.

She said she felt relieved that she finally got to choose which party rules, adding that it felt like she had a say and that her voice was finally getting heard. As South Africans flocked to churches, schools and community centres to make their mark in a quest for improved service delivery and a better life, another election played out on the other side of the world.

US Election Impact

Despite being thousands of kilometres away, the US midterm elections have had repercussions across the world, with a landslide Democrat victory shifting the balance of power and effectively making President Donald Trump a lame duck for his remaining two years in office. In Durban's CBD, ANC exile-era struggle songs replaced protest chants, where a flash mob of singing MK Party supporters shimmied down Diakonia Avenue in almost anticipatory celebration.

Minutes later, a group of ANC-clad supporters waved the party's flag, singing and ululating to drum up support along the street where voting stations were set up at the Durban Music Centre and YMCA Park. There, snaking queues of voters waited patiently, determined to put an end to the rot, crime and water crisis in the volatile economic hub.

South Africa's electoral dispute resolution system gives political parties several avenues to challenge alleged irregularities, report administrative failures and seek action against breaches of election rules.