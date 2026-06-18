Duxbury Networking Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with WatchGuard and Cynet

Duxbury Networking adds WatchGuard and Cynet to its cybersecurity unit, providing South African resellers with integrated security solutions to address complex customer risks across identity, endpoint, network, cloud, and more.

Graham Duxbury, CEO of Duxbury Networking, announced that the company has bolstered its Duxbury Cybersecurity business unit by adding WatchGuard and Cynet to its portfolio.

This strategic expansion provides South African resellers with broader, more integrated coverage across the security risks their customers face. The move comes at a time when cybersecurity procurement is becoming increasingly fragmented, and customer risk assessment is growing more complex. Customers are no longer satisfied with isolated point products; they require practical protection that spans identity, endpoint, network, cloud, SaaS, branch security, detection, and response.

Meanwhile, resellers are under mounting pressure to advise on all these areas despite limited specialist capacity. Cybersecurity is no longer a single-vendor conversation, said Duxbury. Customer risk is broader, attack surfaces are more complex, and resellers need a portfolio that reflects that reality. Our role is to give partners practical, credible security options they can position with confidence.

WatchGuard offers Duxbury's partners a unified, cloud-managed platform that integrates firewall, endpoint security, multi-factor authentication, SASE, and extended detection and response (XDR). This helps customers reduce tool sprawl and simplify security operations. Cynet deepens Duxbury's security operations coverage by combining prevention, detection, response, and 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR) in a single platform, enabling customers who need stronger security operations center (SOC) capabilities without stitching together multiple tools.

Together with existing vendors such as HPE Networking, Extreme Networks, Armis, and Versa, the expanded portfolio provides partners with broad coverage across identity and access management, endpoint security, XDR and MDR, firewall and branch security, network segmentation, SASE, email security, web security, SaaS security, operational technology and IoT visibility, and cloud and hybrid protection. According to Rob Robb, director of cybersecurity at Duxbury Networking, the expanded portfolio is about matching customer risk to the appropriate control layer rather than leading with the same product for every opportunity.

The question is no longer which product to lead with, but where the customer is exposed. Some customers need to close an identity gap or refresh a firewall; others require better monitoring, fewer disconnected tools, or incident response capability. Duxbury Cybersecurity provides partners with a structured way to align the right control with the real risk. For the channel, this development goes beyond simply adding logos to a product list.

It gives resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) a clearer path to convert customer risk into practical security opportunities, from initial assessment and control selection to managed services and incident response. Duxbury is also offering vendor positioning guidance, technical training, customer scenario mapping, and one-on-one portfolio sessions to help partners succeed. This support is particularly relevant for mid-market customers and MSPs, where security expectations are rising faster than internal resources.

Resellers that can demonstrate to customers which controls are most critical will be better positioned to earn trust and expand their business. Customers do not only need more security products; they need fewer gaps between the products they already use, clearer visibility across their environment, and a response model that works when something goes wrong, added Robb. That is where a structured portfolio makes a difference.

Cybersecurity remains one of the biggest growth opportunities in the channel, but only for partners that can simplify complexity for customers. That is why our focus is on helping resellers turn customer risk into clearer, more actionable security conversations, concluded Duxbury





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