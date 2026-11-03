Dutch tourist airlifted from Little Lion's Head after leg injury during family hike

A 23-year-old Dutch tourist was airlifted by helicopter from Little Lion's Head near Hout Bay on Saturday after a leg injury. Rescuers also evacuated a man in his 40s who struck his head at Sandy Bay Beach the same afternoon.

A family hike near Hout Bay turned into an emergency on Saturday afternoon after a 23-year-old Dutch tourist suffered a painful leg injury on Little Lion's Head.

She was airlifted to safety by helicopter and taken to hospital for further care. The young woman was hiking with her family when she felt a sudden 'pop' behind her knee. Unable to put weight on her leg or continue along the trail, she stopped and called emergency services for help. A rescue helicopter was sent to the mountain.

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Helicopter Rescue at Little Lion's Head

A Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS paramedic was flown to the scene, where the injured hiker was assessed and treated. She was then safely airlifted to a nearby landing zone. Her family made their way down the trail to reunite with her before she was taken to hospital for further medical attention. The Little Lion's Head incident was one of two separate emergencies attended to by Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) teams that afternoon.

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Rescue crews were called to a second incident shortly afterwards. At Sandy Bay Beach, a man believed to be in his 40s had reportedly tripped and struck his head against a rock. The rescue helicopter was quickly redeployed to the coastline. The injured man was safely evacuated to a nearby landing zone, where an ambulance crew took over and transported him to hospital.

Second Rescue at Sandy Bay Beach

Both patients were taken to medical care after their rescues. Little Lion's Head, overlooking Hout Bay, is a popular hiking destination. The incident highlights how quickly an enjoyable outdoor outing can become an emergency when injuries occur on difficult terrain. WSAR thanked the emergency responders involved in both operations, including SANParks Table Mountain National Park rangers, for their swift response and professionalism.

The organisation highlighted the teamwork required to assist people in distress across the mountain and coastline. WSAR also wished both patients a speedy recovery and reminded hikers and beachgoers that accidents can happen quickly on trails and at coastal locations, even during an otherwise enjoyable outing.