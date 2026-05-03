Durban Welfare Groups March for Legalization of Baby Saver Boxes

Welfare organizations in Durban protested for the legalization of Baby Saver boxes, citing their life-saving potential for abandoned infants. Current South African law considers their use a criminal offense, despite evidence suggesting they provide a safe alternative to dangerous abandonment practices.

A coalition of Durban -based welfare organizations recently staged a peaceful demonstration along the Umhlanga promenade, advocating for the legalization of Baby Saver boxes. These boxes, designed to provide a safe and anonymous method for mothers to relinquish unwanted infants, currently exist in a legal grey area in South Africa .

The Children’s Act of 2005, as interpreted and reaffirmed by the Department of Social Development in 2025, effectively deems the use of Baby Savers a criminal offense. This legal stance clashes directly with the experiences of organizations like the Upper Highway Baby Home, which has successfully utilized these boxes for over two decades. The core function of a Baby Saver is to offer a secure alternative to unsafe abandonment.

These containers are strategically placed at welfare organizations and are equipped with sensors that immediately alert staff when an infant is deposited. This rapid response system ensures the baby is retrieved within minutes, receiving prompt medical attention and the involvement of a dedicated social worker. Proponents argue that this system significantly increases the chances of survival for vulnerable newborns who might otherwise be left in dangerous conditions, exposed to the elements, or at risk of infanticide.

The debate centers on balancing the legal framework designed to protect children with the practical reality of preventing infant mortality through safe relinquishment options. The current legal prohibition forces desperate mothers to make agonizing choices, often resulting in tragic outcomes. The lack of comprehensive data on infant abandonment in South Africa further complicates the issue.

While official statistics are scarce, estimates from the National Adoption Coalition of South Africa suggest that approximately 3,500 babies are abandoned each year, with a devastating two-thirds not surviving. Kerry Stanton, co-founder of the Upper Highway Baby Home, highlights the tangible impact of Baby Savers, stating that their organization alone has facilitated the safe relinquishment of around 600 babies over the past 25 years.

She passionately argues that the boxes represent a lifeline for these infants, offering them a chance at a future they would otherwise be denied. Stanton emphasizes that the existence of Baby Savers doesn’t *cause* abandonment; rather, it provides a safe outlet for mothers who would abandon their babies regardless, shifting the outcome from potential death to a possibility of adoption and a loving family.

The argument presented is a stark contrast between a child left to perish through unsafe abandonment and one given a chance at life through a regulated and monitored system. The welfare organizations involved believe that legalizing Baby Savers is not about encouraging abandonment, but about prioritizing the preservation of life and providing a compassionate response to a complex social problem.

The organizations are calling for a review of the Children’s Act to reflect the realities on the ground and to acknowledge the life-saving potential of these devices. They believe that a clear legal framework would not only protect both the infants and the mothers who utilize the boxes but also allow for greater oversight and regulation of the system, ensuring the well-being of all involved.

The protest aimed to raise public awareness and pressure lawmakers to reconsider their stance on this critical issue. The organizations are prepared to work with the Department of Social Development to develop guidelines and protocols that address any concerns regarding the use of Baby Savers, ensuring they are implemented responsibly and ethically





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Baby Saver Infant Abandonment South Africa Durban Children's Act Welfare Organizations Adoption Infant Mortality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Durban City’s Dladla confident of victory against Galaxy in Cup finalDurban City and TS Galaxy will meet in the final of the Nedbank Cup at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Read more »

Dladla banks on Durban character as they look to see off Galaxy in the finalA win for Dladla in this final may likely see him being given the coaching job permanently

Read more »

Durban Fire Displaces Hundreds, Sparks Concerns Over Foreign Nationals Evading AccountabilityA fire in the Quarry Road Informal Settlement near Durban has left 477 people homeless, prompting KZN officials to voice concerns about foreign nationals allegedly fleeing after causing incidents. The suspect in the fire remains at large, adding to growing anxieties about accountability.

Read more »

Police Officer Killed in Durban Ambush, Raid Allegations SurfaceA police officer was killed and another injured in an ambush targeting a crime intelligence unit in Durban. Simultaneously, allegations have emerged of an unlawful raid on a home previously occupied by a prominent figure, with claims of assault and intimidation. The incidents raise questions about police conduct and the handling of sensitive intelligence information.

Read more »

Nedbank Cup Final: Durban City and TS Galaxy Set to ClashDurban City and TS Galaxy will contest the 2026 Nedbank Cup final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The match promises a thrilling encounter with both teams under interim leadership and seeking their first major trophy in recent years. This preview details the starting lineups, team form, and key storylines surrounding the highly anticipated final.

Read more »

Kamatuka excited at prospect of Durban playing CAF footballStriker hopes to claim first trophy in SA in Nedbank final

Read more »