The Durban University of Technology extends application deadlines for 2027 in its Faculty of Applied Sciences and Engineering. Apply via CAO by November 30 and December 31 for specific degrees.

The Durban University of Technology is actively inviting prospective students to submit applications for selected academic programmes that remain open for the 2027 academic year. As a leading institution of technology in South Africa, the university provides industry-relevant qualifications designed to equip graduates with the practical skills and workplace experience required to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Recognised for its unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and student success, the Durban University of Technology ensures that its programmes are closely aligned with the specific needs of both industry and society. Through a rigorous focus on applied learning, research, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven education, the university prepares graduates to make meaningful and immediate contributions to their chosen professions and local communities.

Also read Gauteng Education Placements 2027 Grade 1 and Grade 8

Available Degrees in Applied Sciences and Technology Fields

Applications are currently open within two key faculties: the Faculty of Applied Sciences and the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment. This extension provides learners who may have missed earlier deadlines with a critical second opportunity to pursue their academic ambitions and secure their place at a prestigious institution.

The Faculty of Applied Sciences offers a diverse range of qualifications that effectively combine scientific knowledge with practical application. These specific programmes are designed to prepare graduates for high-demand careers in food science, sport science, and textile science, sectors that contribute significantly to economic development and ongoing innovation across the region.

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Prospective students interested in the Faculty of Applied Sciences may still apply for the Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Food Science and Technology. Additionally, candidates can apply for the Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Sport Science and Management, as well as the Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Textile Science.

Applications for all programmes within the Faculty of Applied Sciences will close on November 30 2026. This specific deadline ensures that the university can finalise intake lists and provide timely communication to successful applicants regarding their placement and registration requirements for the upcoming academic session.

Engineering and Built Environment Extended Curriculum Programmes

The Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment continues to attract students seeking lucrative and impactful careers in engineering, infrastructure development, and the built environment. Engineering remains one of the world's most sought-after fields, offering unique opportunities to drive technological innovation, industrial growth, and sustainable development on a global scale.

The Durban University of Technology currently has applications open for several Extended Curriculum Programme qualifications. These specific Extended Curriculum Programmes provide additional academic support while enabling students to achieve the same qualification outcomes as mainstream programmes, ensuring accessibility without compromising on quality or standards.

Available engineering and built environment programmes include the Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Civil Engineering, Power Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Chemical Engineering. Students interested in design and construction may also apply for the Bachelor of the Built Environment in Architecture and the Bachelor of the Built Environment in Construction Studies.

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Strategic Support Services and Future Application Steps

Applications for the programmes within the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment remain open until December 31 2026. This later deadline accommodates students who may require additional time to prepare their documentation or those who are finalising their matriculation results before committing to a specific engineering path.

Choosing a university programme is one of the most important decisions a student will make, and the Durban University of Technology offers a student-centred environment that promotes academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. Students benefit from modern learning and research facilities, experienced academics and researchers, and robust industry partnerships that facilitate work-integrated learning opportunities.

Beyond academics, the university is committed to creating a vibrant student experience that supports both personal and professional growth. Through its ENVISION2030 strategy, the university continues to advance innovation, sustainability, integrity, and excellence. Students also benefit from academic support and development programmes, career guidance and counselling services, entrepreneurship initiatives, and leadership and student development opportunities.

With selected programmes still accepting applications for 2027, there is time to secure your place at a university committed to producing graduates who are ready to make a positive impact in society and industry. Students can explore the 2027 programmes and apply directly through the Central Applications Office.

For application-related enquiries, individuals can contact the Central Applications Office on 031 268 4444. Prospective students are encouraged to learn more about the specific offerings within the Faculty of Applied Sciences and the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment to identify the best fit for their career goals.