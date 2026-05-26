Durban's Quiet Sanctuary: How Baby Home Durban North Nurtures Abandoned Infants

In Durban North, a private facility called Baby Home Durban North offers a safe, family‑like environment for infants who have been abandoned or relented by mothers in crisis. The home, founded by educator couple Jo and Bjorn Teunissen, works closely with hospitals and child‑welfare agencies to provide temporary care until babies can reunite with relatives or be adopted. Their focus on dignity, proper clothing, toys and everyday family rituals paints a hopeful picture for South Africa's vulnerable children.

In the heart of Durban North, a quiet refuge has been quietly working to turn the tide for infants who would otherwise be left without a home.

Known as Baby Home Durban North, the facility serves as a temporary safe haven for babies and toddlers who have been abandoned or relinquished by mothers in crisis. The home is run by Jo Teunissen and her husband Bjorn, both teachers at a local school, who founded the operation in 2015 after adopting their own son, Emmanuel, at eighteen months old.

The couple began the sanctuary in a modest building next to their family residence in Glen Anil and have since expanded their mission to care for a small but dedicated group of children until they can either be reunited with their birth families or placed for adoption. The day to day life at the home is designed to mimic a familiar family environment as much as possible.

The donations that the home depends on-everything from fully assembled toys to new clothes-ensure that the children never have to settle for what might otherwise be seen as second‑hand items. One can see the care that goes into even the simplest meals: a hire‑date table‑chair stretches out for a three‑year‑old boy, while a seasoned carer named Precious Biyase prepares a meal of minced meat and rice, spooning it carefully to keep the meal manageable for a still‑tiny mouth.

The ever‑present background hum of a Disney film, often a beloved star from the Frozen franchise, softens the space, making it feel less like a shelter and more like a home. Washington. The home's small capacity-six cribs and a maximum of four permanent caregivers-means that close attention is given to every child.

They are taken out on trips to the local supermarket, on strolls around the breezy suburb, and sometimes even taken to the popular Spur restaurant for a special meal that turns a simple outing into a memorable event. The processes that bring children to the home are tightly interwoven with South Africa's child protection laws and hospital policies.

Whenever a mother admits she cannot care for her newborn-whether because of financial hardship, mental health, or other personal emergencies-a social worker in connection with that hospital's nursery will contact the Baby Home Durban North team. The mother then has a sixty‑day window to consent to relinquishment, with formal court documents and medical assessments required before any adoptive arrangements are made through the national Register on Adoptable Children and Prospective Adoptive Parents.

For babies that are truly abandoned, the timelines can stretch even further; if a child's whereabouts are unknown, the home will publish a notice that admits the family that a child is missing, hoping that someone will come forward with any information that might lead to locating a mother or ensuring the child's continued care. These fifteen‑day and ninety‑day check‑ins, bureaucracy is balanced with heartfelt compassion, because the goal is always to keep a child safe until the best possible permanent solution is found.

And while the heart of the operation is deeply rooted in community and bureaucratic frameworks, its emotional core is the sense of belonging it provides young children. Parents who swipe through the desk to pick up their own children back find that the home not only offers physical safety but emotional stability. The staff encourages bonding through simple everyday rituals: grocery shopping trips, watching sports together, sharing outdoor adventures.

The children are allowed to bring in cherished toys-six Mickey Mouse plushies in one crib, for instance-highlighting the subtle belief that a child's dignity remains intact, regardless of their circumstances. To date, the baby home has served children who have been cared for in government hospitals like Addington, Prince Mshiyeni Memorial, Victoria Mxenge, and King Dinuzulu.

Although the staff expects a constant turnover due to family reunifications and temporary placements, each child's stay is monitored by a social worker and tied to legal regulations that ensure the child's welfare remains the priority. All in all, Baby Home Durban North remains a bastion of hope for many.

Its dedicated staff, rigorous adherence to legal procedures, and a simple philosophy that every child deserves a family‑type environment makes it a beacon of comfort in a broader system that often leaves vulnerable infants in the margins. Through their daily routines, compassionate outreach, and unwavering commitment to the children's dignity, the home keeps an eye on what matters most: a safe, caring, and loving place for every child before they are ready to move on to a permanent family.





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Durban Child Protection Adoption Temporary Care Social Welfare

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign nationals sleeping outside Home Affairs offices in Durban raise concerns over access to services and safetyConcerns are growing over foreign nationals sleeping outside Home Affairs offices in Durban. Residents are calling on the government to better monitor and control foreign nationals and to address safety concerns within local communities.

Read more »

Oceans 8 Charity Swim in Durban - Inspiring Unity & Giving Back to CommunityA charity swim dedicated to raising funds for NPOs with a footprint in KwaZulu-Natal. Event featured swims across distances of 1, 4, 8, and 16 miles. Participants faced physically challenging sea conditions and completed the swim with determination and enthusiasm, supported by volunteers and the community.

Read more »

Durban mayor Xaba urges Schreiber to relocate foreign nationalsReportedly chased out of their homes, scores of foreign nationals, including refugees and children, gathered at the Durban Central Police Station

Read more »

Daily Transfers PSL Transfer NewsOrlando Pirates and Durban City are involved in transfer talks, as Mamelodi Sundowns left defender Terrence Mashego will be returning to the club following his loan spell with Durban City.

Read more »