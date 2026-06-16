Durban's Malawian migrant crisis intensifies as thousands gather for repatriation

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli labels the situation at Sherwood Park a humanitarian crisis as over 7,000 Malawian nationals, mostly women, gather for repatriation, prompting police action to prevent a stampede. Efforts are underway to expedite departures amid fears of anti-migrant protests.

The Sherwood Park area in Durban has become the focal point of a significant humanitarian crisis involving Malawi an nationals seeking repatriation. Over the weekend, more than 7,000 individuals, predominantly women from Malawi , gathered at the site, leading to chaotic scenes that required police intervention to prevent a stampede.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has described the situation as a growing crisis, with approximately 755 people having already departed for Malawi on buses provided by their government by Sunday and Monday, while an additional 6,000 have converged at the grounds. The site was initially established to assist undocumented migrants, but the sheer volume has overwhelmed resources.

Premier Ntuli emphasized the need for urgent, coordinated action among various stakeholders to avert disaster and protect both the migrants and the local community from adverse effects. He confirmed that the provincial government would align with national deportation protocols and is actively seeking support from the private sector to secure additional buses for transportation.

The Malawian nationals at the camp claim they fled their homes across KwaZulu-Natal due to fears sparked by anti-migrant protests, highlighting the volatile context that precipitated this mass displacement





eNCA / 🏆 49. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malawi South Africa Repatriation Durban Humanitarian Crisis Migrants Kwazulu-Natal Thami Ntuli Sherwood Park Deportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 1,000 Malawian Nationals Repatriated from Durban in Humanitarian OperationDurban sees the repatriation of over 1,000 Malawian nationals who had been camping at the Sherwood site for over a month. The operation, managed with the Malawi embassy, prioritizes dignity and human rights. Simultaneously, 980 Malawians are processed from Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Read more »

Anti-Immigrant Activist Clashes with Malawian Migrants in DurbanPolice intervened when anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu visited a Durban encampment housing thousands of Malawians seeking refuge. The crowd turned hostile, forcing Mchunu to leave. This incident is part of a broader anti-immigrant campaign that has sparked diplomatic tensions with neighboring African countries and led to repatriation flights for some nationals.

Read more »

Malawian migrants stranded at Durban community hall amid xenophobia falloutOver 8,000 Malawian nationals have gathered at Sherwood Community Hall in Durban, desperate to return home after a wave of xenophobia and violence in South Africa. The encampment has overwhelmed the upmarket suburb, causing sanitation issues, traffic disruptions, and resident anger. Authorities struggle to manage the humanitarian crisis as tensions rise.

Read more »

Humanitarian Crisis Looms as Thousands of Malawian Migrants Gather in Durban for RepatriationKwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli warns of a growing humanitarian emergency as over 6,000 Malawian nationals camp at Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban, seeking repatriation after fleeing anti-migrant protests. Police intervene to prevent stampede as queues swell.

Read more »