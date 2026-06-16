Durban's Hawkers Face Extreme Heat in Inner City

Durban's inner city traders are exposed to extreme heat in urban heat islands. Solutions to protecting them from heat remain in policy documents, not tangible actions. Women are more likely to be hurt by income loss due to heat exposure.

Hawkers are the life force of a city's informal economy. Those trading in Durban 's muggy inner city are exposed to boiler room conditions. Solutions to protecting them from extreme heat remain largely in policy documents, not tangible actions.

Warwick Junction in Durban's inner city isn't where the well-heeled come to window shop. But these traders serve countless pedestrians daily and operate in an urban heat island where conditions may be 5°C to 10°C hotter than those measured at the city's weather stations. No one knows this better than Sizeni Dlamini. She's been selling second-hand clothes and shoes from her patch at Warwick Junction, beneath an overpass in Durban's inner city, for 16 years.

If it rains, passers-by dash through the usually bustling market. Who's going to stop to browse soggy clothing, and probably get soaked through? People just pass by, the 55-year-old says. They don't have time to stand in the sun and choose clothes.

It would be much better if we had shelter. Like most informal traders, it's a hand-to-mouth existence, but it serves Sizeni Dlamini well. If she makes R300 from a day's trade at her second-hand clothing and shoe stand, she'll dip into it to buy basic groceries like mealie meal or rice on her way home later. A bit more, and she'll add a few more things to the food basket.

More still, and she'll have cash to replenish her stock. Durban didn't experience formal heatwave conditions this summer, according to weather records - for that, the city would need to register temperatures of 34°C or higher for three days or more - but people were nevertheless exposed to dangerously hot weather at times. The most sweltering day came in early autumn: the Ballito weather station, about 50km north of the inner city, registered a maximum of 33°C on 20 March.

With the humidity reaching 62%, the felt temperature would have been 45°C, well into the range for someone developing symptoms of heat exhaustion. But densely built up inner city areas like Warwick Junction are heavily tarred, paved and concreted over. Surfaces like these trap heat, making conditions in so-called urban heat islands worse. Women feel the heat more acutely than men, and are more likely to be hurt by income loss because of it.

It's partly their bodies' make-up - women don't shed heat through sweating as efficiently as men do, so will experience health impacts at a lower threshold- but also because many work in lower-paying and informal heat-exposed jobs, such as farming, street trading, garment making, or care work, according to the US-based organisation. The first line of defence for traders who are exposed to the elements in this way, according to professor Rajen Naidoo, Head of Occupational Medicine and Environmental Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, is to put in heat-buffering solutions - think in terms of shelter, water and rest, he says.

Once that's done, though, a novel form of income protection might be something that could encourage women to shut up shop during the worst of a heat event, without fear of their families going hungry. There's no polite way to tell the urinal's users that this is no place for solids. If you defecate here, if caught, you will be compelled to take it away.

The wall is topped with coils of barbed wire and some medieval-looking spikes overlooking a riot of off-duty minibus taxis getting soaped down on the pavement. At first glance, these facilities look pretty grim





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Durban Hawkers Extreme Heat Urban Heat Islands Women's Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 1,000 Malawian Nationals Repatriated from Durban in Humanitarian OperationDurban sees the repatriation of over 1,000 Malawian nationals who had been camping at the Sherwood site for over a month. The operation, managed with the Malawi embassy, prioritizes dignity and human rights. Simultaneously, 980 Malawians are processed from Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Read more »

Major new project set to boost water supply in Durban South areasResidents in parts of Durban South could soon benefit from improved water supply as a major new water project nears completion in uMkhomazi.

Read more »

Great news for Durban PortThe latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) has revealed good news for South Africa's busiest trade gateway - Durban Port.

Read more »