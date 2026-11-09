Durban's Bronek Masojada Elected 698th Lord Mayor of London

Bronek Masojada, a Durban-born former Hiscox CEO, becomes the 698th Lord Mayor of London. Celebrations erupt in KwaZulu-Natal as he prepares to lead the City's financial sector on November 13.

Durban-born businessman Bronek Masojada has been elected as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London, marking a historic milestone for South African-born leaders in British civic life. The announcement has triggered widespread celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal, where Masojada spent his early years, with both Durban High School and the University of KwaZulu-Natal formally congratulating the new officeholder on this prestigious appointment.

Mayoral Succession and Civic Timeline

Alderman Bronek Masojada will officially succeed Lady Mayor Dame Susan Langley DBE, assuming the mantle of the City's most senior civic figure. The formal transition of power is scheduled to occur during the traditional Silent Ceremony at Guildhall on November 13. Following this private swearing-in, Masojada will make his first public appearance as Lord Mayor during the annual Lord Mayor's Show on November 14, an event that traditionally celebrates the inauguration of the new year in the City of London.

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Business Leadership at Hiscox and Beyond

Before entering high-level civic service, Masojada built a formidable reputation as a global insurance executive. He spent 28 years at Hiscox, a specialist insurer, where he served as Group Chief Executive for 21 years. Under his leadership, the company expanded to include more than 3,500 employees across 35 offices worldwide. His corporate career also included a tenure at McKinsey & Company before he joined Hiscox in 1993, where he helped transform the firm into a leading player in the global markets.

Educational Roots in KwaZulu-Natal

Bronek Masojada's journey began in Durban, where he attended Durban High School, an institution that is now celebrating his election as a significant achievement for its alumni. He subsequently studied Civil Engineering at the then University of Natal, which is now known as the University of KwaZulu-Natal. His academic excellence earned him a Rhodes Scholarship, allowing him to attend Trinity College, Oxford, where he earned an M.Phil. in Management Studies. The DHS Foundation has expressed immense pride, noting that he is the second Old Boy to hold this office, following Sir Gavyn Arthur who served between 2002 and 2003.

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Strategic Focus on Talent and Capital

During his mayoralty, Masojada will act as an international ambassador for the UK's financial and professional services sector. His stated program focuses on connecting talent and capital with emerging industries to drive economic growth. Speaking after his election, he emphasized that talent is the bedrock of prosperity, stating his intent to showcase British opportunities to persuade international capital to invest. He aims to use the Lord Mayor's networks to build partnerships that turn these economic ideas into tangible actions.

Economic Context and Future Impact

The City of London, often referred to as the Square Mile, remains a critical hub for global finance, supporting 676,000 workers and 24,000 businesses. It generates an economic output of £109 billion, a figure provided by the City of London Corporation. Masojada's appointment adds to the diverse history of the position, having previously served as the Alderman for the Ward of Billingsgate since 2019 and as Sheriff of the City of London in 2023 and 2024. He also serves as Chair of the East End Community Foundation, continuing his commitment to improving life chances in London.