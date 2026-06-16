Durban Protest Demands Deportation of Undocumented Migrants Amid Rising Tensions

Political parties and civic groups in Durban called for tighter immigration controls and mass removals of undocumented migrants, while President Ramaphosa warned against using immigration grievances to destabilise the country.

A coalition of political parties and civic groups held a protest in Durban on Wednesday, demanding stricter immigration controls and the mass deportation of undocumented migrants .

The demonstration, organised by March and March, included groups such as ActionSA, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the National Freedom Party. Leaders argued that illegal immigration is straining job opportunities, public safety and the nation's economic resources. The march turned tense when participants ignored police instructions, creating moments of disruption. Demonstrators also gathered outside the African National Congress offices in Durban, accusing the ruling party of worsening the country's immigration issues.

The protest highlighted deepening frustrations over migration policies and their perceived impact on local communities





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Immigration Protest Durban Undocumented Migrants Deportation Political Parties Civic Groups South Africa Ramaphosa Xenophobia

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