Port of Durban delays cost R17,500 daily, crippling local manufacturers. Cables 4 Africa CEO warns of job losses and rising logistics expenses due to severe container backlogs.

Severe congestion at the Port of Durban is currently disrupting factory production across South Africa, leading to significant job losses and a sharp increase in logistics costs for local businesses. Manufacturers are facing steep shipping-related charges that start at approximately R17,500 per container per day, creating a financial burden that threatens industrial stability.

Impact of Port Delays on Local Manufacturers

Shipping delays reaching up to six weeks are placing mounting pressure on South African manufacturers, as the congestion at the Port of Durban disrupts factory production and contributes to job losses. Cables 4 Africa CEO Andre Smith has warned that persistent port inefficiencies are undermining the ability of local manufacturers to maintain continuous production, driving up operating costs at a time when South Africa needs stronger industrial growth and job creation.

Also read Power outage disrupts check-in, security at OR Tambo’s domestic terminal

Smith stated that container discharge times have increased from about three days to between seven and 14 days, leaving businesses exposed to mounting storage charges, production stoppages, and cash flow pressures. He noted that port delays are affecting the ability of local plants to maintain continuous production schedules, with one instance showing stock scheduled to dock at the end of September arriving in mid-October.

After a split discharge of containers, the vessel returned to anchorage and docked six weeks late, according to Smith. Durban is currently experiencing delays of 20 days or more from the time a vessel docks, while container bookings through the Navis terminal operating system are slowing the process further.

Advertisement

Rising Costs and Market Distortions

The delays are increasing costs through production stoppages and storage-related charges, including detention, demurrage, and overstay fees. Smith explained that these charges are shipping-line dependent and levied in US dollars, starting at an average of $1,000. He also raised concerns about the theft of finished, SABS-compliant cable from manufacturers and wholesalers.

Allegedly, stolen products are being sold at artificially low prices, distorting the market and placing additional pressure on legitimate local producers. Smith said theft, power outages, port inefficiencies, and inferior product imports are disrupting production and raising costs at a time when the country needs stronger manufacturing output and employment growth.

He called for reliable electricity, more efficient ports, stronger action against non-compliant imports, and measures to tackle syndicate theft. Johannes van Rensburg, chairman of Cables 4 Africa, emphasized the importance of compliant cable in the solar and green-energy industries, noting the high risk of downtime when unscrupulous installers use cheap, non-compliant cable.

Transnet Measures and Future Outlook

Expert Deneys Hartwell, a master mariner, stated that none of these observations should come as a surprise to South African businesses relying on imports and exports through Durban's container terminals. Hartwell added that the problem affects more than seasonal importers and exporters facing Christmas deadlines, as businesses importing from China often pay suppliers before shipment and carry that debt for an additional month.

Advertisement

Transnet and Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) have recently announced measures to address congestion at the Port of Durban. DGT, a joint operation involving Transnet and International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), said it would receive 12 Konecranes hybrid straddle carriers as part of an equipment modernisation programme.

The terminal stated that this investment is intended to improve reliability and productivity while reducing fuel use and emissions. The machines will be able to stack containers up to four high and are expected to be the terminal's first hybrid straddle carriers. Matti Talala, Konecranes regional sales director, said the hybrid straddle carriers are built to deliver value over the machine's whole lifetime.

Dr Simphiwe Madikizela, a senior lecturer at Unisa's Graduate School of Business Leadership, said the situation showed that port problems were affecting industries beyond shipping and logistics. Businesses are likely to seek assistance from Transnet and the government as the congestion continues, highlighting the urgent need for systemic solutions to restore supply chain efficiency.