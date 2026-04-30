Durban July 2026: DJ Mustard, Bryson Tiller, and Masego to Headline Landmark Event

The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 will feature international headliners DJ Mustard, Bryson Tiller, and Masego, alongside a new luxury experience called The Ascots. This marks a significant upgrade for the event, aiming to position Durban as a premier destination for large-scale entertainment.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is poised to become a landmark event on South Africa ’s entertainment calendar with the announcement of a stellar lineup featuring three international headliners – DJ Mustard, Bryson Tiller , and Masego – all performing on the same stage for the first time in the event’s history.

This significant upgrade comes shortly after Aline Media Group hosted an exclusive launch party in Johannesburg, signaling a new era for the company and its commitment to delivering world-class experiences. The inclusion of these globally recognized artists elevates the Durban July beyond its traditional racing and fashion spectacle, transforming it into a multifaceted lifestyle event.

DJ Mustard, a Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ, will be making his debut performance in South Africa, while Bryson Tiller and Masego, both having previously graced South African stages, are set to return to enthusiastic audiences. The international acts will be complemented by a strong showing of local talent, including Shekhinah, Elaine, Tresor, Brian Henry, Akio, and Durban native Asvnte, ensuring a diverse and captivating musical experience for attendees.

Alongside the main stage performances, Aline Media Group is introducing ‘The Ascots,’ a new boutique festival experience designed to offer a premium lifestyle event within the Durban July. Curated by Sibo Mhlungu, the Grammy Award-winning producer and founder of Aline Media Group, The Ascots will occupy 4 000 square metres of Greyville Racecourse’s southern lawns, accommodating 2 000 guests.

The concept aims to provide a holistic and immersive experience, encompassing elevated culinary offerings from renowned establishments like Tyler’s and Tightline Seafood Butcher, world-class production quality, and a unique atmosphere that blends music, hospitality, and the vibrant energy of the Durban July. Mhlungu, who has a proven track record of managing top South African artists such as Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode, views this as an opportunity to elevate Durban’s position as a premier destination for large-scale events and international artists.

He emphasizes that for too long, Durban has been considered a secondary market, and The Ascots is a deliberate effort to change that perception and contribute to the city’s growth. The Ascots offers tiered access with varying levels of luxury and exclusivity. The standard package, priced at R9 850 per person, includes access to the general festival area, a complimentary champagne brunch, and the full culinary experience.

For those seeking a more exclusive experience, ‘The Terraces’ package, at R100 000 per private lounge, provides a raised deck with demarcated seating, dedicated attendant service, and a premium beverage allocation including whiskies, cognacs, tequila, and champagne. At the pinnacle of luxury is ‘The Marquee’ package, costing R150 000 per booking, which offers a two-storey raised marquee with the same premium service allocation as The Terraces, along with the best views in the venue.

It’s important to note that food across all tiers will be served buffet-style at a harvest table, rather than individually plated. This ambitious undertaking by Aline Media Group promises to redefine the Durban July, attracting a wider audience and solidifying its position as a must-attend event on the South African social calendar. The event is expected to generate significant economic activity for the Durban region and showcase the city’s potential as a world-class entertainment hub





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Durban July DJ Mustard Bryson Tiller Masego Aline Media Group The Ascots Music Festival South Africa

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