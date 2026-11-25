Durban City won 3-1 against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership, but coach Eric Tinkler criticised his defence ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage debut against AS FAR.

Durban City coach Eric Tinkler has demanded a rapid defensive improvement after his side's 3-1 Betway Premiership win over Polokwane City at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday.

Durban City Secure League Win

The victory was only City's second league win of the season and lifted them to ninth in the standings with 10 points from 10 matches. Tinkler described the defending as shocking and not good enough. Durban City depart South Africa today, overnighting in Dubai before connecting to Morocco for their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage debut against AS FAR on Sunday.

Also read Tinkler chases elusive league win as Durban City use Polokwane clash as CAF warmup

The demanding itinerary leaves Tinkler with just a single Friday captain's run to iron out the defensive lapses that marred the win over Polokwane, also known as Rise and Shine. Tinkler said repetition would be key to drilling collective organisation into his players. He was visibly frustrated by his team's vulnerability at set-pieces, despite their attacking threat and clinical finishing. Polokwane scored from a set play, just as Tinkler had warned his players not to concede unnecessary set pieces.

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"We made it a very difficult match because of the brand of football that Polokwane play," Tinkler said. "Hard running, hard-working team that look to play in chaos. They make it very difficult for the opposition. They were very strong in terms of their duels and very strong aerially.

" Tinkler added: "We didn't apply ourselves the way we needed to. Defensively, I don't think we were good at all. We gave them way too much respect. We spoke about set plays.

It's one of their biggest strengths. That's what they want. They look to play off set plays. They look to play off your mistakes.

And they scored from a set play. We warned the players, don't give them unnecessary set pieces.

Tinkler Highlights Defensive Flaws

" He continued: "Offensively, we created chances, we had chances, we scored. We looked a threat going forward. But defensively, not good enough. It was a very important match for us, for a number of reasons.

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One, we wanted to get ourselves out of the bottom eight and move up to the top eight. And then getting a result ahead of the game against AS FAR was a very important factor.

" Durban City now carry South Africa's continental hopes into a pool featuring last season's finalists AS FAR, Tanzanian outfit Azam FC and Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya. The top two teams in the group advance to the quarter-finals. Tinkler wants his players to seize the moment and exploit their rivals' recent stumbles.

Confederation Cup Group Stage Challenge

"Everybody says this is the group of death. AS FAR were in the final last year. They're struggling a little bit, but nothing says that we can't go there and get a result as long as we believe in ourselves, and take advantage of the fact that their form is not great and that they're under pressure themselves," Tinkler said. Despite the excitement of the Confederation Cup, Tinkler stressed that the league comes first.

"As much as we like the fact that we are in the Confederation Cup, and we would like to compete in Africa, the league comes first. So the win was very important, not only this game, the ones that are coming up - another three of them that we need to be looking to accumulate maximum points - and it needed to start against Polokwane.

Focus Returns to Domestic Fixtures

" City have three more league matches left this year, away at Siwelele and then home to Marumo Gallants and Chippa United. The squad returns home on Monday straight into another demanding domestic fixture, with Tinkler stressing that December will test every ounce of their resolve as they aim to turn continental bright spots into domestic points.