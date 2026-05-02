Durban City FC Crowned 2026 Nedbank Cup Champions

Durban City FC defeated TS Galaxy 2-1 in a dramatic Nedbank Cup final, securing their first major trophy. Jean Lwamba Lubumba scored the winning goal after earlier scoring an own goal, while Mfanafuthi Mkhize also found the net for the Citizens. The victory marks a breakthrough for interim coach Pitso Dladla.

Durban City Football Club has etched its name into South Africa n football history, claiming the 2026 Nedbank Cup title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, particularly for Durban City’s Jean Lwamba Lubumba, who experienced both the agony of an own goal and the ecstasy of scoring the winning goal. The Citizens, as Durban City are affectionately known, started the final with confidence, dominating possession in the early stages.

However, their positive start was undone by a moment of misfortune when Lubumba inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net, gifting TS Galaxy a surprising lead. This setback could have easily derailed Durban City, but they demonstrated remarkable resilience and character in the second half. The second half witnessed a complete transformation in Durban City’s performance. They emerged with renewed energy and determination, relentlessly attacking TS Galaxy and creating a constant stream of scoring opportunities.

Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mfanafuthi Mkhize capitalized on a precise low delivery from Luphumlo Sifumba, expertly tapping the ball home to level the score. The stadium erupted as Durban City fans sensed a potential comeback. The game remained intensely contested, with both teams battling fiercely for control.

However, it was Lubumba who ultimately seized the moment, redeeming himself in spectacular fashion with a stunning goal that will be replayed for years to come. Receiving the ball in space, he unleashed a breathtaking strike with the outside of his boot, sending the ball arcing over the TS Galaxy goalkeeper, Ira Tape, and into the back of the net. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Durban City players and supporters, signaling a dramatic shift in momentum.

As the final whistle blew, the scoreboard read 2-1 in favor of Durban City, confirming their historic triumph. This victory marks the club’s first major trophy, a momentous occasion that will forever be cherished by the players, staff, and fans. The win is also a significant achievement for interim coach Pitso Dladla, who has masterfully guided the team to cup glory after securing promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.

Dladla’s tactical acumen and leadership have been instrumental in Durban City’s success. For TS Galaxy, the defeat is a bitter disappointment, as they were unable to replicate their fairytale triumph of 2019. They will undoubtedly be left to rue missed opportunities and the inability to contain Durban City’s relentless attack. Beyond the cup final, South African football saw further developments.

Kruger United secured promotion to the Betway Premiership after a convincing 3-1 victory over Black Leopards in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Meanwhile, concerns are rising over the potential absence of several former PSL Players of the Year from the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

In other news, residents in Pretoria suburbs are bracing for an 11-hour water interruption due to pipeline relocation, and Tyla captivated the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music awards in a stunning custom-designed feather dress





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