Dupont to start at flyhalf for France against Springboks in Paris

Antoine Dupont moves from scrumhalf to flyhalf for France against South Africa on Friday, with Maxime Lucu starting at scrumhalf. Julien Marchand and Gregory Alldritt return from injury.

Antoine Dupont will start at flyhalf for France against South Africa in the Nations Championship at Stade de France in Paris on Friday. The match kicks off at 10.10pm South African time.

Dupont, usually a scrumhalf, replaces Romain Ntamack, who dislocated his left shoulder in the first half of last weekend's 54-17 win over Fiji in Lyon. Coach Fabien Galthie has paired Dupont with Maxime Lucu, who moves from the bench to scrumhalf. Lucu came off the bench to play flyhalf for most of the Fiji win. Dupont has played flyhalf eight times at club level, most recently in 2024, but never at test level.

Also read Dupont to start at flyhalf for France against South Africa in Paris on 13 November

Dupont And Lucu Pairing To Lead France

It is a calculated gamble against the world champions. Galthie said the decision was made after talks with both players. We have two icons, one playing in Bordeaux and the other in Toulouse, whom we have wanted to bring together to lead this French team on Friday evening, he said. It won't be easy, but having discussed it with them, we've visualised how it will work, and we believe this is the best solution.

Advertisement

France have been forced into the reshuffle by injuries. Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert and Thomas Ramos are out with thigh problems. Antoine Hastoy is unavailable after an ankle injury last month. Had France picked a specialist flyhalf, they would likely have chosen the 22-year-old uncapped Axel Desperes, who is on the bench.

Galthie said he had not listened to outside advice. We simply did what we felt was best. We haven't particularly listened to the advice of others, he said. There are plenty of coaches in France offering opinions on team selections, and I can see that people all over the world are interested in our French team.

Galthie Ignores Outside Advice On Selection

I'm perfectly happy with that. It means Les Bleus are popular. So yes, I hear the advice coming from around the world, but ultimately, we know our players very well. Dupont is the 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year and has been called Toto, E.T. and the Minister of the Interior.

Toto is a familiar French nickname for Antoine. Teammates coined E.T. for his out-of-this-world vision. Teammate Cyril Baille came up with Ministre de l'Interieur because of Dupont's ability to pop up anywhere on the pitch. Now he will orchestrate France's attack from No 10.

Advertisement

South Africa Coach Warns Of Dupont Threat

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus spoke about Dupont on Monday, when the French star was still expected to start at scrumhalf. France will always have a good kicking game with Dupont there, Erasmus said. I don't always know if Dupont's teammates know exactly what he's going to do next. That unpredictability could make him particularly dangerous against the Springboks.

In other changes, Gregory Alldritt returns to the starting line-up at No 8 for his first Test appearance since facing the Wallabies in Paris a year ago. He replaces the injured Paul Boudehent in the back row, with Francois Cros moving from No 8 to blindside flanker. Julien Marchand returns at hooker in place of Maxime Lamothe, who drops out of the match-day 23. Peato Mauvaka is the replacement hooker on the bench.

France XV: 15 Theo Attissogbe, 14 Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Antoine Dupont (captain), 9 Maxime Lucu, 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Cameron Woki, 6 Francois Cros, 5 Mickael Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros. Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Esteban Capilla, 22 Axel Desperes, 23 Emilien Gailleton.