Dupont leads Toulouse to dominant win as Montauban relegated from Top 14

Toulouse cruised to a 51-27 victory over Toulon in the French Top 14, with Antoine Dupont shining, while Montauban’s heavy defeat at Montpellier confirms their relegation. The final rounds promise a dramatic race for the playoffs.

Antoine Dupont delivered a masterclass performance as Toulouse triumphed over Toulon with a commanding 51-27 victory in the French Top 14 on Saturday. The defending champions now lead the table by 12 points over second-placed Montpellier, leaving them on the brink of securing an automatic semifinal spot with just three rounds remaining.

Dupont, the 29-year-old scrum-half, was instrumental in Toulouse’s success, scoring one try and setting up two others. Despite a recent home loss to Clermont, Toulouse rebounded impressively in Marseille, where heavy rain initially made conditions difficult. Dupont’s try just before halftime ignited a dominant second half for his team, breaking the league’s regular-season points record.

Meanwhile, Montpellier delivered a devastating 59-7 win over Montauban, sealing their relegation from the Top 14 after just one season. Argentina’s Justo Piccardo was the star, scoring four tries as Montauban conceded a league-record number of points and tries this campaign. Their head coach, Sébastien Tillous-Borde, admitted they had been braced for relegation, given their dire financial situation and lack of wins.

Earlier, Pau climbed to second place with a 27-15 victory over Castres, led by Joe Simmonds’ 11 points, while Montpellier’s nine tries propelled them past Pau into second. Elsewhere, Perpignan’s 45-14 loss to Clermont condemned them to the relegation playoff, where they will face the ProD2 promotion final loser. Bordeaux-Begles narrowly edged past Bayonne 40-38 in a thrilling encounter, with Maxime Lucu’s late conversion proving decisive.

Later, Racing 92 hosted Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in a high-stakes clash with both teams still contending for a top-six finish. The Top 14’s final rounds promise intense competition as teams jostle for playoff positions while Montauban’s swift return to ProD2 serves as a stark reminder of the league’s ruthlessness





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French Top 14 Scrum-Half Antoine Dupont Montauban Relegation Toulouse Vs Toulon Montpellier Thrash Montauban

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