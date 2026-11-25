Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo returns to the Madlanga Commission for confidential testimony on informant and undercover agent rules, after a November 24 ruling restricted public access.

Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo is returning to the Madlanga Commission for confidential testimony, with a ruling dated November 24, 2026 directing that his proceedings be held behind closed doors.

The commission restricted the session to the chairperson, commissioners, evidence leaders, the commission's attorneys, designated officers and IT staff. The ruling prohibits the publication or distribution of Khumalo's statement, annexures and other supporting documents that have been declassified for the commission but not for public dissemination. The commission also ordered that the transcript and recording of the closed proceedings be treated as confidential insofar as they contain or disclose the protected information.

Also read Madlanga Commission Exposes Alleged Police-Crime Syndicate Ties

Closed Proceedings For Sensitive Evidence

The decision follows an application by the commission's evidence leaders to have Khumalo's testimony heard in camera, amid concerns that his evidence would involve sensitive Crime Intelligence operational information. According to IOL reporting, the application relates to classified rules governing the use of informants and agents within Crime Intelligence.

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The commission's legal team argued that making the information public could expose sensitive police operational methods, potentially allow criminal suspects to identify informants within law enforcement and leave the intelligence division vulnerable to manipulation. Attorney Vumile Vundla, in an affidavit supporting the application, reportedly argued that Khumalo would be unable to give much of the evidence sought by the evidence leaders if the proceedings were held in public.

Khumalo's testimony is expected to examine the existing rules governing Crime Intelligence operations, the safeguards in place to ensure compliance and whether reforms are necessary. On Wednesday, Khumalo is expected to detail the rules and procedures governing the use of informants and undercover agents. He is also expected to shed light on the management of informants, undercover agents and safeguards within Crime Intelligence.

Return After Syndicate Testimony

A year after the country first heard from the Crime Intelligence boss about alleged criminal and drug syndicates, Khumalo returns to the commission. He previously told the commission that his clash with former South African Police Service deputy head Shadrack Sibiya disrupted Crime Intelligence operations. He also alleged that false theft cases were opened to intimidate the Political Killings Task Team and Crime Intelligence officers investigating the Big Five Cartel.

His appearance comes against the backdrop of extensive scrutiny of Crime Intelligence and allegations of political interference, corruption and attempts to undermine investigations into organised criminal networks. Khumalo's own position has featured prominently in the commission's proceedings following his arrest in June 2025, alongside several senior police officials, over allegations of fraud and corruption linked to the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele to a senior position within Crime Intelligence.

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The charges against Khumalo and his co-accused were subsequently withdrawn following a directive by National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi in July 2026. The withdrawal was formally recorded in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court in August. The prosecution had centred on allegations of irregularities in Mokwele's appointment and compliance with recruitment and security-vetting procedures.

Scrutiny Of Fraud Investigation Basis

However, the investigation and the decision to prosecute came under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission, where evidence from investigators and prosecutors raised questions about the basis for the case and whether sufficient evidence existed when the investigation was launched. The commission has also heard allegations about possible attempts to interfere with senior police leadership and investigations into organised crime.

Khumalo's closed-door testimony is expected to form part of the commission's broader examination of the functioning of the criminal justice system and the integrity of intelligence operations. The latest ruling means the public and media will not have access to the proceedings or the protected documents unless the chairperson subsequently directs otherwise. Separately, Khumalo and senior police officials are suing the state for R112 million following the withdrawal of fraud charges.

Khumalo is claiming R28 million as part of that damages claim by senior police officials.