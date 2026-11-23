Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and five other senior police officials are suing the State for more than R112m, claiming malicious arrest, detention and prosecution after charges over Brigadier Dineo Mokwele's appointment were withdrawn.

Crime intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and other senior police officials have launched legal proceedings against the State for more than R112m. The claim is for malicious arrest, detention and prosecution after charges against them were withdrawn.

The officials arrested over the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele include Khumalo, Major-General Philani Lushaba, Major-General Josias Lekalakala, Major-General Nosipho Precious Madondo, Major-General Zwelithini Sydney Gabela and Brigadier Phindile Ncube. The arrests followed allegations by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption that Mokwele's appointment was irregular. IDAC claimed she lacked the required qualifications and suggested the appointment involved corruption or improper gratification. Charges were later withdrawn after evidence at the Madlanga commission of inquiry raised questions about IDAC's conduct.

Also read Khumalo and Seven Police Officials Sue State for R112 Million Over Malicious Prosecution

IDAC abused powers to arrest police

The commission heard allegations that IDAC abused its powers in investigating and arresting the officials. During the inquiry into IDAC earlier this year, it emerged that former IDAC head Andrea Johnson was among those who allegedly devised a plan to have the officers arrested. The commission also heard that Johnson authorised the arrests despite evidence suggesting the officials had done nothing wrong in Mokwele's appointment.

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In letters of demand sent to the State and seen by Sowetan, lawyers for the officials allege IDAC fabricated a criminal case against their clients for an ulterior purpose and in an egregious abuse of its powers. The members of the SAPS who detained our clients and transported them to court also acted within the course and scope of their employment. They wrongfully and intentionally impaired the dignity, privacy and bodily integrity of our clients, the letter states.

Our clients accordingly claim damages for malicious arrest and detention, for malicious prosecution and for the impairment of their dignity in detention. In the alternative, they claim constitutional damages for the infringement of their rights under sections 10, 12, 14 and 35(2) of the constitution. The lawyers argue the officials were deprived of their liberty and humiliated in front of their subordinates and members of the public. The letters also detail the alleged personal and professional consequences of the arrests.

Officials detail health and financial damages

Khumalo suffered a heart attack and a mild stroke and underwent a heart operation. Lushaba was detained for seven nights, lost salary and was recalled from the board of trustees of the Government Employees Pension Fund. Khumalo is claiming R5m for malicious arrest and detention, R17m for malicious prosecution, R4.4m for health injuries and medical expenses, R350,000 in legal costs and R1.25m for impairment of his dignity in detention.

Lushaba is claiming R28m, including R9.03m for malicious arrest and detention, including detention until July 3 2025 and lost salary, R16m for malicious prosecution, R970,000 for lost remuneration as a pension fund trustee and legal costs, and R2m for impairment of his dignity in detention. Madondo is claiming R4m for malicious arrest and detention, R17m for malicious prosecution, R3.4m for psychological injuries and medical expenses, R350,000 in legal costs and R3.25m for impairment of her dignity in detention.

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Lekalakala is claiming R5m for malicious arrest and detention, R21.5m for malicious prosecution, R350,000 in legal costs and R1.15m for impairment of his dignity in detention. The State entities being sued include the National Prosecuting Authority, IDAC, the Justice Ministry, the Police Ministry and the Office of the National Police Commissioner. The acting police boss has welcomed the withdrawal of fraud charges against Khumalo and his co-accused.