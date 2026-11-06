Court Dismisses Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's Discharge Application in Incitement Trial

The Durban High Court has dismissed Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's bid to be discharged from her incitement trial, allowing the case to proceed to May 2027 for arguments. Her father Jacob Zuma attended the hearing to show support.

The Durban High Court has dismissed Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's bid to be discharged from her incitement trial, allowing the legal case to proceed. The ruling was delivered on Friday, closing a significant chapter in the pre-trial phase of the matter.

The defence had sought a discharge under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. The application followed the closure of the State's case last week. The court heard the application on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The defence argued that the State failed to establish a prima facie case.

Also read KZN High Court Dismisses MK MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Application to Drop Charges

They contended Zuma-Sambudla should not be called upon to answer to the charges. The court dismissed the application, ruling firmly in favour of the State. Following this decision, the defence closed its case without calling any witnesses. Arguments in the matter have been postponed to May 2027.

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Zuma-Sambudla Court Appearance Follows Discharge Ruling

This development paves the way for the trial to continue. Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, appeared in court. Her father was also present to show his support during the proceedings. The charges are linked to her social media posts during the July 2021 unrest.

These events left parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng gripped by violence. The unrest occurred after Jacob Zuma was arrested for contempt of court. He had defied an order to appear before the Madlanga Commission. During the violence, Zuma-Sambudla reposted images on X. She accompanied these posts with the captions Amandla and We See You.

She has maintained that the posts were not intended to encourage violence. She argued that Amandla was simply a greeting. Her defence team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, challenged the State's evidence. They had described the prosecution's case as laughable in October.

Political Loyalty Scrutiny Amidst EFF Rally Appearances

The trial has seen intense scrutiny of Zuma-Sambudla's political loyalty. Her appearance at an EFF rally and an MK Party gathering reignited questions. This comes months after her expulsion from the MK Party. The scrutiny has renewed focus on her political allegiances.

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Detective Bheki Nazo also faced heated cross-examination. Defence Advocate Dali Mpofu accused him of signing contradictory statements. The investigation continues as the case moves toward the 2027 arguments. The court's decision ensures the matter proceeds to full trial.