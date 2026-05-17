Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio triumphs in crash-hit Catalunya MotoGP, leaving Marquez in hospital with hand injury after terrifying crash

The race was red-flagged twice, with Pedro Acosta's bike cutting out and Marquez making contact, causing a horrific crash for the Ducati-Gresini rider. Mir and Fermin Aldeguer also edged ahead of Acosta, who then came to grief shortly before the end after being wiped out by Ai Ogura. Jonas Folger, Tom Dumoulin, and Alex Marquez all finished outside the points. Several riders are under investigation for tyre pressure regulations. Overall leader Marco Bezzecchi struggled all weekend but was able to extend his advantage after his closest contender Jorge Martin suffered his fifth crash of the weekend. Raul Fernandez took out Martin after trying an aggressive move down the inside, leaving Bezzecchi 13 points ahead. Marquez hurt his hand in the first crash.

Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio triumphed in a crash-hit Catalunya MotoGP on Sunday, coming out victorious despite being injured in the first terrifying crash when a wheel from Alex Marquez 's ruined bike hit him.

The race was red-flagged twice, with Pedro Acosta's bike cutting out and Marquez making contact, causing a horrific crash for the Ducati-Gresini rider. French rider Johann Zarco crashed on the first corner after the restart, and the race was red-flagged again, and restarted with 12 laps remaining. Mir and Fermin Aldeguer also edged ahead of Acosta, who then came to grief shortly before the end after being wiped out by Ai Ogura.

Several riders, including Mir and Zarco, are under investigation for tyre pressure regulations. Overall leader Marco Bezzecchi struggled all weekend but was able to extend his advantage after his closest contender Jorge Martin suffered his fifth crash of the weekend. Raul Fernandez took out Martin after trying an aggressive move down the inside, leaving Bezzecchi 13 points ahead.

The post-race investigation revealed that Marquez hurt his hand in the first crash when he was hit by a wheel, but he was able to claim his first MotoGP win in three years. Shaun Holder narrowly missed out on a podium place as he finished fourth after a blistering start. Alex Marquez's older brother Marc, the reigning champion, was injured after another violent crash at Le Mans





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Catalunya Motogp Crash Fabio Di Giannantonio Pedro Acosta Alex Marquez Jonas Folger Tom Dumoulin Tyre Pressure Regulations Medical Checks Johann Zarco Crash-Hit First Corner First Terrifying Crash Terrible Crash Hand Injury

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