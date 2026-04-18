Dua Lipa Declares South Africa Trip 'Most Incredible of Her Life' Amidst Safari and Celebrity Sightings

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner enjoyed an unforgettable trip to South Africa, featuring a thrilling safari in Kruger National Park and Sabi Sands, dining at La Colombe, and exploring Cape Town landmarks. The singer's glowing review highlights the country's natural beauty and rich experiences. Wedding rumors also swirl around the celebrity couple.

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has enthusiastically recounted her recent South Africa n adventure, declaring it the most 'incredible trip of my life.' The Grammy-winning artist, accompanied by her actor fiancé Callum Turner , shared a captivating glimpse into their journey through the country's iconic landscapes and cultural hotspots. Their adventure included an awe-inspiring safari experience in the renowned Kruger National Park and the adjacent Sabi Sands reserve, where they encountered wildlife in its natural splendor.

Dua Lipa took to her Instagram, boasting over 88 million followers, to express her profound admiration for the experience. She posted a series of stunning images, playfully remarking, 'David Attenborough, eat your heart out! I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words.'

The visual narrative continued to unfold, showcasing the couple's diverse activities. They were seen indulging in a gourmet meal at the celebrated La Colombe Restaurant in Constantia, immersing themselves in local art at a museum, and ascending the majestic Table Mountain. A vibrant visit to the colorful Bo-Kaap neighborhood also featured prominently in their shared memories.

Adding a personal touch to her South African sojourn, Lipa's visit has also fueled speculation about her upcoming wedding. Sources close to the singer suggest that wedding plans are well underway for a summer ceremony. 'It is happening this summer – she will be a married woman by the time she turns 31 in August. They want to keep it to their nearest and dearest so it’s not going to be a huge, showy occasion,' an insider revealed. While the specifics remain under wraps, the anticipation for their intimate celebration is building.

Meanwhile, the nation is abuzz with other news, including the arrival of award-winning ONIX blood oranges, the lucrative Lotto jackpots for the week, and a goalless draw for Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership. Weather forecasts for Sunday, April 19, 2026, also provide insight into what to expect across South Africa's nine provinces, rounding out a week of varied national and international highlights.





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Dua Lipa South Africa Kruger National Park Callum Turner Travel

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