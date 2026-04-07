Thomas du Toit's second-half performance proved decisive as Bath overcame Saracens to reach the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals. His dominance in the scrum swung the momentum, earning him Man of the Match and praise from the coaching staff.

Bath secured a quarter-final berth in the Champions Cup following a hard-fought victory over Saracens , with the introduction of Thomas du Toit proving to be the pivotal moment in the match. Substituted onto the field at half-time, Du Toit dramatically altered the scrum contest, shifting the game's momentum firmly in Bath 's favour. His outstanding performance earned him the Man of the Match award, highlighting his significant impact on the team's success.

Johann van Graan, Bath's director of rugby, praised Du Toit's contribution, stating his belief that Du Toit is currently among the best players globally, and that he was phenomenal in every aspect of the game. Even Saracens boss Mark McCall acknowledged Du Toit's influence with a wry comment, highlighting the value of having such a player coming off the bench. The initial front-row adjustments made by Van Graan in the first half set the stage for Du Toit's crucial entrance, replacing Beno Obano due to scrum struggles. \Rugby correspondent Harry Latham-Coyle noted that while South African teams like the Stormers and Bulls had been eliminated from the competition, it was a Springbok player who ultimately made the most significant impact in the round. Saracens had previously held control at the set-piece until Du Toit's arrival. His presence significantly influenced both the scrum and the game's outcome, enabling Bath to triumph despite not reaching their usual attacking fluidity or red-zone efficiency. Latham-Coyle also emphasized that Van Graan has a wealth of talent at the tighthead position, including international players Will Stuart and Archie Griffin, in addition to young Vilikesa Sela. However, it was the 30-year-old South African, Du Toit, whom Van Graan relied on in crucial moments, ultimately proving to be an invaluable asset to the team. Latham-Coyle argued that Du Toit, rather than the highly-regarded Finn Russell, has been Bath's best signing in recent years, a testament to his impact and influence on the team's performance. The victory over Saracens marked Bath's first home Champions Cup knockout game since 2002, setting up an all-English quarter-final clash against the Northampton Saints at The Rec. \As Du Toit prepares to conclude his three-year tenure with Bath at the end of the season, returning to South Africa to play for the Sharks, this quarter-final run could represent a golden opportunity for the team to achieve European glory. The departure of several other key players, including fellow South African prop Francois van Wyk, at the end of the season, further amplifies the significance of this campaign. For fans traveling to watch matches or anyone seeking reliable transportation, securing the right vehicle is essential. The match against Saracens was a landmark moment for Bath, underscoring their potential for success and showcasing the key role that Du Toit played in their journey through the tournament. His performance highlighted the depth of talent within the squad and how the impact of a single player can be crucial in high-stakes matches. The anticipation for the quarter-final is high, as Bath aims to build on their momentum and continue their pursuit of European glory, knowing that they can rely on the game-changing potential of players like Du Toit. With the focus now shifting towards the upcoming quarter-final, the team's supporters will undoubtedly be hoping for another strong performance and another step closer to achieving their ultimate goal





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Rugby Champions Cup Bath Saracens Thomas Du Toit Scrum Quarter-Final Johann Van Graan South African Rugby

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