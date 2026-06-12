Du Toit and Van Rensburg Shine in Premiership Team of the Season

South African stars Thomas du Toit and Janse van Rensburg have been named in the English Premiership Team of the Season, with du Toit scoring a hat-trick in his final match and van Rensburg earning an England wider squad call-up.

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit has earned a prestigious place in the English Premiership Team of the Season, a remarkable accolade that highlights his dominant performances throughout the campaign.

The Sharks-bound forward further underlined his immense value during the final weekend of the regular season, delivering a rare and explosive display by scoring a hat-trick of tries in Bath's hard-fought 24-22 victory over the Leicester Tigers. This individual honour is paired with another SouthAfrican success story, as Janse van Rensburg has also enjoyed an outstanding season, culminating in a well-deserved call-up to England's wider training squad ahead of the upcoming Nations Championship.

The official Team of the Season features a mix of established international stars and breakout talents, with du Toit securing his spot at tighthead prop. The lineup includes 15 Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), 14 Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), 13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears), 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), 10 Billy Searle (Leicester Tigers), 9 Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), 8 Tom Willis (Saracens), 7 Fitz Harding (Bristol Bears), 6 Tom Hooper (Exeter Chiefs), 5 Andrea Zambonin (Exeter Chiefs), 4 Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), 3 Thomas du Toit (Bath Rugby), 2 Jamie Blamire (Leicester Tigers), and 1 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears).

This recognition cements du Toit's status as one of the premier front-row forwards in world rugby as he prepares for a new chapter with the Sharks, while van Rensburg's selection reflects his impactful integration into English rugby and his potential future with England





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Rugby Premiership Thomas Du Toit Janse Van Rensburg Team Of The Season

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