DSK KZN GBV Gala 2026 Calls for Urgent Action on Gender-Based Violence

Leaders at the DSK KZN GBV Gala 2026 urge immediate action against gender-based violence, highlighting survivor support programs and new provincial government partnerships.

Leaders, advocates, and government officials have convened at the fifth annual DSK KZN GBV Gala 2026 to demand urgent, collective action against gender-based violence in South Africa. The event, hosted by the Daniella Simone Keisha Group (DSK Group), placed survivor support, prevention, and empowerment at the center of the fight against this societal crisis.

DSK Group Raises Funds for Survivor Support

The masquerade ball was held on Saturday night under the theme 'Unmask the Truth. Ignite Change. Stand in Support'. The primary objective was to raise funds for programs supporting survivors in KwaZulu-Natal. DSK founder Dr Daniel Rudy Chettiar emphasized that rescue is merely the beginning of the healing process.

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Chettiar stated that true empowerment involves helping survivors regain their confidence, independence, and hope for a better future. He highlighted that the DSK Group has advocated for dignity and protection for 16 years. The organization recently announced plans for a new safe house on the North Coast to further aid those in need.

Over the course of five galas, DSK has provided 1 740 women with opportunities to start their lives anew. Chettiar noted that these women are now employed by the group's partners, illustrating the tangible impact of sustained support and economic empowerment.

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Stakeholder Positions on Prevention and Safety

Sibaya Community Trust chairman Vivian Reddy asserted that gender-based violence demands the urgency of a national emergency. He urged men to take personal responsibility, stating that violence and control are never justified. Reddy challenged the audience to confront abusive behavior and prevent it by teaching respect, consent, and self-control in homes and schools.

Reddy detailed the Sibaya Community Trust's concrete actions, including upgrading a facility on the Bluff for GBV survivors and victim empowerment in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development. He expressed hope to open this upgraded facility during the 16 Days of Activism. Additionally, Sibaya Casino has invested over R10 million in GBV facilities at police stations across KwaZulu-Natal.

Gift of the Givers founder and chairman Dr Imtiaz Sooliman called for a unified approach to the crisis. He urged society to set aside labels, uniforms, and titles to stand together as patriots. Sooliman emphasized the need for people who serve unconditionally rather than complain, leveraging their blessings to build the country together.

Government Statistics and Provincial Commitments

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, presented alarming statistics to underscore the severity of the issue. She reported that 47.2% of cases recorded in the country between January and March of this year were sexual violence cases.

Letsike stressed that prevention remains key, asserting that no one should be violated, raped, or coerced. She urged ward councillors and municipal officials to maintain street lights and clear grass, as these measures improve community safety and prevent fields from becoming dumping sites for bodies.

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KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli noted that survivors have long carried an undeserved burden of shame and self-doubt, while perpetrators benefit from societal silence. He argued that one root cause of abuse is economic deprivation. Therefore, Ntuli emphasized the importance of empowering potential and actual survivors through opportunity and independence.

Immediate Outcomes and Future Action

The premier announced a significant provincial commitment to the cause of ending gender-based violence. Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer has granted the DSK Group early occupation of a provincial government building.

This building will be utilized to help GBV survivors and abandoned children, marking a direct intersection of government resources and non-profit advocacy. Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike and Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli participated in lighting a candle at the DSK KZN GBV Gala 2026 to honor those who have lost their lives to gender-based violence.

Letsike reaffirmed the presidency's commitment to ending gender-based violence. She called on everyone, especially men, to take responsibility for raising better boys to become the better men of tomorrow. The collective call to action from the gala underscores a shared responsibility to listen, believe, and act in support of survivors.