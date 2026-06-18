Drug Crisis and State Neglect in South Africa's Townships

An exposé on the rampant drug addiction and undocumented migrant criminal networks devastating South African townships, highlighting the government's inaction and alleged complicity.

The article addresses the devastating impact of drug addiction and undocumented migrant involvement in crime across South Africa . It begins by referencing Jacinta Zuma-Ngobese, who calls for action against undocumented migrants involved in illegal activities, stating she represents millions of South Africa n mothers.

The writer shares personal experiences meeting mothers whose children have become addicted to drugs like nyaope, emphasizing the real anguish in townships and informal settlements. The crisis is visible in areas like Hillbrow, Berea, Sunnyside, and Durban Point, yet state response ranges from indifference to complicity. Drug syndicates, including those linked to Nigerian, Colombian, and Mexican networks, have increased local drug manufacturing and distribution, leading to a growing population of young addicts as young as 13.

Families face immense hardship, with grandmothers like uGogo in kuGompo barricading themselves to avoid being robbed or harmed by addicted grandchildren. The social fabric is tearing; addicts steal household items and resort to violent robbery. The government lacks data on both undocumented migrants and child addicts, undermining trust. The escalation is tied to the inadequate Covid-19 SRD grant and misallocation of funds meant to combat gender-based violence.

Smaller parties like ATM and ActionSA speak out, while the government remains silent, possibly due to alleged links between politicians and criminal cartels, as hinted by the Madlanga commission and reports of drug money funding political campaigns. The piece concludes by condemning the hypocrisy of leaders who talk about women's empowerment while ignoring mothers under siege in their own homes





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Drug Addiction Undocumented Migrants South Africa Townships State Neglect

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