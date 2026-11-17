The UN human rights office confirmed 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan this year, with drones killing more than 1,630. Volker Turk condemned the warring parties for a brazen disregard for the laws of war.

The UN human rights office said on Tuesday it had confirmed 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan's civil war so far this year. Drone strikes accounted for nearly three-quarters of the toll and emerged as the conflict's defining feature.

UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk condemned the brazen disregard for the laws of war by the warring parties. He said these actions may amount to war crimes. Sudan's army has been fighting the Rapid Support Forces in a civil war since April 2023. Both sides have stepped up drone strikes in recent months.

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Drone Strikes Define Sudan Civil War

The increased use of drones emerged as one of the defining features of the conflict in the Sudan, according to a UN report covering the January-June period. The report said drones enable parties to extend their reach far beyond areas of territorial control and front lines. Since then, the UN-verified toll has risen to 2,230, according to a UN statement released alongside the report. Of those, more than 1,630 were killed by drones.

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The statement added that the true scale of loss was likely higher. As well as those killed directly by the fighting, drones are targeting facilities that ensure human survival. These include water sources and power supplies, the UN statement said. Turk condemned the brazen disregard for the laws of war by the warring parties.

He said the actions may amount to war crimes. The UN human rights office said on Tuesday it had confirmed 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan's civil war so far this year. Drone strikes accounted for nearly three-quarters of the toll and emerged as the conflict's defining feature. Sudan's army has been fighting the Rapid Support Forces in a civil war since April 2023.

Sudan Conflict Extends Beyond Front Lines

Both sides have stepped up drone strikes in recent months. The increased use of drones emerged as one of the defining features of the conflict in the Sudan, said the UN report covering the January-June period. It said drones enable parties to extend their reach far beyond areas of territorial control and front lines.

Since then, the UN-verified toll has risen to 2,230, of whom more than 1,630 were killed by drones, according to a UN statement released alongside the report. The statement added that the true scale of loss was likely higher. As well as those killed directly by the fighting, drones are targeting facilities that ensure human survival, such as water sources and power supplies, the UN statement said.

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UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk condemned the brazen disregard for the laws of war by the warring parties. He said the actions may amount to war crimes. The UN human rights office said on Tuesday it had confirmed 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan's civil war so far this year. Drone strikes accounted for nearly three-quarters of the toll and emerged as the conflict's defining feature.

UN Confirms Civilian Death Toll In Sudan

Sudan's army has been fighting the Rapid Support Forces in a civil war since April 2023. Both sides have stepped up drone strikes in recent months. The increased use of drones emerged as one of the defining features of the conflict in the Sudan, said the UN report covering the January-June period. It said drones enable parties to extend their reach far beyond areas of territorial control and front lines.

Since then, the UN-verified toll has risen to 2,230, of whom more than 1,630 were killed by drones, according to a UN statement released alongside the report. The statement added that the true scale of loss was likely higher. As well as those killed directly by the fighting, drones are targeting facilities that ensure human survival, such as water sources and power supplies, the UN statement said.

UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk condemned the brazen disregard for the laws of war by the warring parties. He said the actions may amount to war crimes.