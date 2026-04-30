Dricus du Plessis's UFC Championship Earnings Revealed

A detailed breakdown of the financial gains made by Dricus du Plessis during his reign as the UFC middleweight champion, including earnings from fights against Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev, as well as sponsorship deals and pay-per-view bonuses.

Dricus du Plessis experienced a significant financial windfall during his time as the UFC middleweight champion , transforming his athletic achievements into substantial earnings. His journey to the top began with a historic victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January 2024, marking him as the first South African to claim a UFC championship title.

This win immediately elevated his market value and opened doors to lucrative opportunities. The pinnacle of his financial success came with his title defense against the highly popular Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis’s dominant performance, culminating in Adesanya’s submission in the fourth round, not only solidified his position as a formidable champion but also resulted in a considerable boost to his income. Detailed reports indicate that Du Plessis earned approximately $2.2 million (roughly R40.7 million) from his fight against Adesanya.

This figure encompasses his base salary, performance bonuses, and a substantial share of the pay-per-view revenue generated by the event. In addition to this, he received around $400,000 (R6.7 million) in pay-per-view bonuses and approximately $42,000 (R700,000) through various sponsorship deals. These earnings demonstrate the financial rewards available to UFC champions, particularly those who engage in high-profile bouts against established stars.

However, his reign was not without its challenges. A subsequent fight against Khamzat Chimaev resulted in a loss for Du Plessis, and with it, the relinquishing of his middleweight title. Despite the defeat, which saw Chimaev secure a unanimous decision victory with scores of 50-44 across all three judges’ scorecards, Du Plessis still earned a significant amount from the bout, bringing his total earnings during his championship run to an impressive sum.

While the exact figure from the Chimaev fight hasn't been publicly disclosed, it is understood to be a substantial amount, contributing significantly to his overall earnings. Despite the setback and the loss of his title, Du Plessis remains a highly sought-after fighter. He is currently focused on plotting his return to the UFC and regaining the middleweight championship.

His dedication and skill suggest that he will continue to be a major force in the sport, and future fights are likely to generate further financial rewards. Beyond Du Plessis’s success, other sporting news from the region includes Banyana Banyana’s advancement to the second round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers after receiving a bye in the first round.

In football, Willard Katsande has resigned as head coach of a Zimbabwean club, citing issues with unpaid wages and inadequate living conditions. Political developments in the Western Cape saw by-elections reveal increasing electoral instability, with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) gaining ground in Stellenbosch.

Finally, Mamelodi Sundowns are poised to potentially earn a record amount of money in the CAF Champions League as they pursue their second star





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Dricus Du Plessis UFC Middleweight Champion Earnings Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev Pay-Per-View Sponsorship MMA

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