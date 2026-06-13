DRC Security Forces Disperse Protesters Opposing Constitutional Changes Aimed at Third Term for President Tshisekedi

In Kinshasa, security forces used tear gas and live ammunition to break up a protest organized by opposition coalition C64 against planned constitutional amendments that could remove term limits. The demonstration, aimed at preventing President Felix Tshisekedi from seeking a third term, turned violent resulting in injuries among protesters and political figures.

Security forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ( DRC ) dispersed a crowd of protesters gathered outside the parliament building in Kinshasa on Friday, June 12, 2026.

The demonstration was organized by Coalition Article 64 (C64), a broad opposition alliance that includes former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi. Protesters gathered to oppose planned constitutional changes they say could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to run for a third term. The sit-in turned violent when security forces fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators who threw rocks. According to local residents and opposition figures, several protesters, including prominent political figures, were injured.

Jean-Baptiste Kasekwa, a member of Fayulu's political party, stated that police, army, and militants aligned with Tshisekedi's party had been deployed outside parliament since dawn to prevent the sit-in. The DRC government did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the use of live ammunition. A police official at the scene claimed officers acted to restore order.

The protest occurred three days after the DRC National Assembly passed a bill allowing constitutional changes to be put to a public referendum. Opposition leaders argue this move is designed to eliminate presidential term limits, enabling Tshisekedi to seek a third consecutive term. Under the current constitution, Tshisekedi is barred from running after completing two terms; he was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2023.

Last month, Tshisekedi raised the possibility of a third term, stating he would run again if the people asked him to





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DRC Protest Constitutional Changes Felix Tshisekedi Third Term Opposition Coalition Article 64 Kinshasa Security Forces Term Limits

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