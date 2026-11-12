DRC Ebola outbreak surpasses 11,000 cases as MSF warns response is failing

Six months into the DRC Ebola outbreak, confirmed cases have surpassed 11,000 and MSF says the virus is still out of control, with only about half of cases detected and critical gaps in frontline support.

Six months into the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ebola outbreak, the virus is still spreading out of control and many cases are likely being missed, Médecins Sans Frontières said on Thursday.

Confirmed cases have now surpassed 11,000, making this the second-worst Ebola outbreak on record. The outbreak was declared in mid-May and is caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, for which there are no approved treatments or vaccines. MSF warned that help is not reaching those who need it most. The medical charity pointed to untrained and unpaid staff, ambulances without fuel and a lack of surveillance teams and supplies to safely manage suspected cases.

Also read Congo’s Ebola cases surpass 11,000, government data show

MSF President Condemns Response Failures

Dr Javid Abdelmoneim, MSF's international president, said the situation is unacceptable. Despite the vast amounts of money provided for the response, many frontline responders are left trying to contain the outbreak with empty hands and empty pockets, he said. Our teams are often left speechless by the dysfunctions they witness in many areas, he added.

Advertisement

MSF called on the DRC government and UN agencies, including the World Health Organisation, to ensure that mobilised resources translate into real support on the ground. The DRC government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, who has been modelling the outbreak in real time, said at a separate briefing on Wednesday that case detection remains a major challenge.

Ferguson Warns Outbreak May Outstrip West Africa Crisis

He said it is likely that transmission will still be ongoing a year from now and that the outbreak could outstrip the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, the biggest to date, which saw more than 28,600 cases and killed more than 11,000 people. Throughout the outbreak, we think we are probably only detecting about half of cases which are occurring, said Ferguson, an epidemiologist and director of public health at Imperial College London.

His team estimated there are currently between 2,000 and 3,000 Ebola patients in DRC. MSF said different regions of Congo, some of which are conflict zones, face varying challenges. In Ituri province, only 9% of Ebola patients treated by MSF were known contacts of existing cases. Over the last month, close to two-thirds of reported Ebola-related deaths occurred in communities rather than in treatment centres, MSF added.

WHO Director Highlights Security Obstacles

A lack of supplies from water to chlorine in healthcare settings is also a risk, MSF said, citing the Beni health zone in North Kivu, where almost three-quarters of Ebola patients are believed to have contracted the disease in such locations. Asked about MSF's criticisms, the WHO pointed to remarks made by its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday. He acknowledged issues such as healthcare-worker payment delays.

Advertisement

He said the WHO is working with DRC authorities, the Africa CDC and other partners to strengthen the response, but warned that insecurity, notably attacks on health facilities, has become one of the biggest obstacles to containing the outbreak. An attack in the town of Cantine-Aloya in North Kivu last week killed 66 civilians, including three health workers, Tedros said. That is double the initial death toll reported by local authorities.

The attack also led to more than 1,000 contacts being lost to follow-up and three confirmed Ebola patients left unaccounted for.