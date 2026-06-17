Dramatic Multi-Agency Rescue Saves Windsurfer off Bloubergstrand

A 43-year-old windsurfer was rescued after a major search operation off Bloubergstrand when he was reported in distress. Multiple emergency services participated in the search, locating the man who suffered from hypothermia. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Windsurfer safe after dramatic rescue at Bloubergstrand . A 43-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued from the sea during a major search and rescue operation off Bloubergstrand .

The incident began when rescue teams were activated at 15:13 following multiple eyewitness reports of a man paddling on a windsurfing board who appeared to be in distress offshore near Ons Huisie restaurant. Big Bay Surf Lifesaving lifeguards responded and launched their rescue craft, while the City of Cape Town's water rescue network mobilised additional emergency resources.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Community Medics, Disaster Risk Management, Western Cape Government Health EMS and the South African Police Service all responded to the incident. As rescue teams converged on the area, eyewitnesses reported that the paddler had disappeared from sight and could no longer be seen from the shoreline.

An extensive sea and shoreline search was launched, with EMS Metro Control placing a rescue helicopter on standby and deploying a drone unit to assist in locating the missing man. An NSRI rescue swimmer was deployed from the rescue craft and successfully reached the stranded man before securing him and bringing him safely aboard the vessel.

The man, who was suffering from severe hypothermia, was transported to shore at Small Bay, where paramedics provided emergency treatment before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. It is believed the Limpopo-born man, who now lives in the Bloubergstrand area, encountered difficulties while paddling on a windsurfing board. NSRI spokesperson Dr. Cleeve Robertson commended the coordinated response of all emergency services involved, crediting their swift actions and teamwork with helping to save the man's life.

The successful rescue highlights the importance of immediate reporting and inter-agency cooperation in water-related emergencies along the Cape coastline





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Windsurfing Rescue Bloubergstrand NSRI Cape Town Emergency Services Hypothermia

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