The Springbok Sevens team has been crowned the best Sevens team in the world after Australia's loss to France in their quarterfinal. The Blitzboks had a narrow lead in the overall standings, but their victory in the quarterfinals against Fiji has cemented their position at the top. The team's determination and resilience were evident in their fightback against Fiji, and their victory has secured their position as the best Sevens team in the world. The Springbok Women's Sevens team, on the other hand, will face a tough challenge in their ninth-place semifinal against Argentina. The Bordeaux Sevens has been an exciting tournament, with several upsets and thrilling matches, and the final day promises to be just as exciting with the semifinals and finals taking place.

The Springbok Sevens team completed a magnificent quarterfinal win over Fiji at the Bordeaux Sevens shortly after hearing they had won the HSBC World Championship and had been crowned the best Sevens team in the world.

Whatever happens on Sunday in the Bordeaux Sevens doesn't matter, as the crown was handed to them when their nearest rivals, Australia, were whitewashed 26-0 by France in their quarterfinal, assuring the Blitzboks of an unassailable lead in the overall standings. The Blitzboks needed to sneak into the quarterfinals, thanks to a losing bonus-point try in their pool loss 15-12 to the South Sea magicians, and got that late in the game through Sebastian Jobb.

Without it, they would have missed out on the quarterfinals and had to face off for ninth spot, opening the door for Australia to swoop in and take the crown. Argentina also missed out on the quarterfinals, but the losing bonus point try was enough to put them into the quarterfinals as the lucky third-placed side, where they had to face Fiji again.

Their standings lead was built on their World Championship win in Hong Kong - their first ever title there - and their second-place finish in Valladolid in Spain. When Australia lost to France, their eight-point deficit in the standings meant they couldn't catch the Blitzboks at all. The Blitzboks won a tense quarterfinal against Fiji, pipping them 14-12 with two late tries by Jobb after two tries by Fiji gave them an early cushion.

It was Ricardo Duarte, who had an exceptional tournament, who put over the conversion to seal the win. The fightback was exceptional and now puts the Blitzboks into a semifinal against France at 1:14pm on Sunday. The Springbok Women's Sevens team lost 17-5 to Argentina and will face them again in the ninth-place semifinal at 8:12pm on Saturday night.

The Springbok Sevens team's victory was a culmination of their impressive performance throughout the season, which included their World Championship win in Hong Kong and their second-place finish in Valladolid in Spain. The team's determination and resilience were evident in their fightback against Fiji, and their victory has cemented their position as the best Sevens team in the world.

The Springbok Women's Sevens team, on the other hand, will face a tough challenge in their ninth-place semifinal against Argentina, but they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat and finish the tournament on a high note. The Bordeaux Sevens has been an exciting tournament, with several upsets and thrilling matches, and the final day promises to be just as exciting with the semifinals and finals taking place.

The Springbok Sevens team will be looking to continue their winning streak and secure their position as the best Sevens team in the world, while the Springbok Women's Sevens team will be looking to redeem themselves and finish the tournament on a high note.





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