Cape Town neurologist Dr Serini Murugasen receives D2 2027 Young Clinician Scholarship to attend global epilepsy symposium, aiming to improve African childhood epilepsy care.

Cape Town paediatric neurologist Dr Serini Murugasen has been selected to receive the D2 2027 Young Clinician Scholarship. This prestigious award will enable the forty-three-year-old specialist to attend an international symposium dedicated to complex childhood epilepsies. The opportunity is designed to facilitate the transfer of critical research insights back to South Africa.

The symposium will convene global experts focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for children suffering from severe and complex epilepsies. It also addresses genetic neurodevelopmental disorders that currently lack effective treatment options. Murugasen will engage with these leading figures to expand her professional network and clinical knowledge.

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Financial Barriers and Scholarship Support

Murugasen highlighted that financial constraints often prevent healthcare professionals in resource-constrained settings from attending such high-level international conferences. She noted that while global experts are gathered to discuss solutions, many from Africa cannot afford the associated travel and accommodation costs. The D2 2027 Young Clinician Scholarship fully covers her flights, accommodation, meals, and all other meeting-related expenses.

This comprehensive financial support removes the economic barriers that would otherwise have excluded her from participating in the event. Murugasen expressed deep gratitude for receiving a seat at the table, acknowledging that the scholarship made her attendance possible. Her participation ensures that South African perspectives are included in critical discussions about childhood neurological care.

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Academic Excellence and Career Background

Murugasen moved from Isipingo Hills to Cape Town at age seventeen to study medicine at the University of Cape Town. She graduated magna cum laude and subsequently earned the Rhodes Scholarship for postgraduate studies in Public Health and Epidemiology at the University of Oxford. She completed a Masters in Global Health Science and an MSc in Clinical Medicine at Oxford before specializing in paediatrics.

Her medical training continued with two years of sub-specialization in paediatric neurology, during which she received the Robert McDonald Medal from the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa. Currently, she serves as a sessional paediatric neurologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital and as a senior lecturer at UCT. She also holds the position of National Secretary of the South African chapter of the International League Against Epilepsy.

Research Focus on African Health Equity

Murugasen is currently pursuing a PhD in Paediatric Neuroscience at UCT, with funding from the Childhood Epilepsy Centre at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. Her research examines the impact of genetic diagnosis on the care of children with complex epilepsy syndromes in resource-constrained settings. She argues that African countries are often treated as research prospects by outside parties who may not prioritize local population needs.

She emphasizes the urgent need to build African research capacity to conduct independent clinical trials and drug development. Her goal is to ensure that research initiatives are driven by the specific needs of African children. Murugasen believes that specialists have a responsibility to deliver effective clinical services while mentoring younger doctors and conducting community-benefiting research.

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Advocacy for Resilient Childhood Care

Murugasen views her career as a calling that combines patient care, research, and advocacy. She acknowledges the physical, mental, and emotional demands placed on healthcare professionals, particularly junior doctors in the public health system. Despite these challenges, she finds profound reward in supporting children and their families through difficult journeys.

She describes children as resilient and joyful, stating that their capacity to endure hardship makes them the best of us. Murugasen remains a fierce advocate for her patients, believing that every child deserves equal access to diagnosis and treatment worldwide. Her work continues to bridge the gap between global medical advancements and local implementation in South Africa.