The family of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said she died on Friday, 20 November 2026, from complications after a medical procedure two weeks ago. A prayer service will be held on Sunday in Sandton.

The family of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo - Ngcuka has revealed that she died following complications from a medical procedure she underwent about two weeks ago.

In a statement, the Ngcuka and Mlambo family said she passed away in the evening of Friday, 20 November 2026. The family described her as a matriarch and said they were heartbroken by her death. She served as South Africa's deputy president and was a former member of Parliament. The family said they were deeply grateful for the messages of condolence received from across South Africa and around the world.

Also read Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's First Female Deputy President, Dies at 71

Family Receives Condolence Messages

They added that in the first hours of their grief, hearing from people who shared what she meant to them brought them comfort and solace. Family spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said the family is deeply grateful for the messages of condolence. In these first hours of grief, it has brought them comfort and solace to hear from so many people who have shared what uMama meant to them.

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Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was a giant in South African public life and a global citizen, the family said. She began as a teacher, became the first woman to serve as deputy president of South Africa, and went on to serve as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women. She used those offices to widen opportunities for girls and women. Her family loved her dearly, and they will miss her deeply, Ngwema said.

The family said she made a lasting contribution both locally and internationally. The family announced that a prayer service will be held at 14:00 on Sunday, 22 November, at 5 Colleen Road, Morningside, Sandton. The family has asked the public to respect its privacy during this time. Monday, 23 November, will be spent privately with family members.

Memorial and Funeral Arrangements

The family said there would be no prayer gathering or mourners at the home on that day. Details of the memorial and funeral services will be announced once arrangements have been finalised in consultation with The Presidency. The family thanks the public and the media for respecting its privacy at this time. The Ngcuka and Mlambo families are briefing the media on arrangements to honour the life of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Ngwema outlined plans for her memorial service and funeral.