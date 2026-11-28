South Africa mourns Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as she is buried in the Eastern Cape. Concurrently, the Motsepe Foundation hosts a massive National Day of Prayer in Johannesburg to foster unity and healing.

Former Deputy President of South Africa Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be laid to rest on Saturday at Annshaw Village in eXesi, Eastern Cape. She passed away last week at the age of 71, leaving behind a profound political and social legacy that the nation is currently in the process of honoring.

Legacy of a Potential President

Brenda Moloi-Motsepe publicly stated that South Africa has lost more than just a former Deputy President. She emphasized that the country has lost a woman who possessed the capacity and stature to easily have become the president of South Africa. Moloi-Motsepe described Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka as an amazing leader whose contributions will not be forgotten despite the current mourning period.

Also read Thabo Mbeki Praises Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Presidential Qualities

National Day of Prayer Unites Worshippers

These remarks were delivered ahead of this year's National Day of Prayer, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The event is hosted by the Motsepe Foundation and expects thousands of worshippers from across South Africa to gather for the occasion.

Advertisement

Faith Leaders Seek Healing and Unity

Faith leaders describe the gathering as a critical moment for the country to pause and reflect. The primary goal of the assembly is to pray for an end to poverty and to foster national healing and unity among diverse groups.

A Purpose for National Unity

Participants coming from all parts of South Africa will represent different religions, races, and ages. They are united by a single purpose to pray together, reflecting the Motsepe Foundation's belief that South Africans perform better when they stand together.