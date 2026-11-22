Dr Phumbo Mlambo-Ngcuka, former South African Deputy President and UN Women head, died aged 71. Her legacy includes founding the Kimberley Process and global advocacy for gender equality and poverty reduction.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's first woman deputy president and a former head of UN Women, died on Friday, November 20. She was 71 years old. Her death marks the end of a life defined by relentless advocacy for human rights, gender equality, and sustainable development on a global stage.

Global Leadership and Human Rights Advocacy

Mlambo-Ngcuka rose to international prominence during her tenure leading UN Women, where she championed policies to protect women and girls worldwide. Colleagues and friends described her as a mentor who valued collaboration over personal acclaim. She frequently engaged with organizations like Global Citizen, where she served on the board and chaired the policy committee for nearly a decade. Her approach to leadership was characterized by a willingness to elevate others, often stepping back to let partners take the spotlight while ensuring substantive progress was made.

Also read Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's First Female Deputy President, Dies at 71

The Kimberley Process and Anti-Apartheid Roots

Her career extended deep into South Africa's political history, including her fight against apartheid and service in the nation's first democratic parliament. As minister of minerals and energy, she played a pivotal role in launching the Kimberley Process in 2000. This initiative united governments, campaigners, and the diamond industry in Kimberley, Northern Cape, to halt the trade of conflict diamonds. By 2003, the process mandated certificates for rough diamond exports, effectively blocking revenue streams that fueled rebel groups in Angola and Sierra Leone.

Political Legacy and Mentorship by Mandela

Mlambo-Ngcuka's entry into high-level politics was influenced by a memorable interaction with Nelson Mandela in 1996. When asked to serve as deputy minister of trade and industry, she initially hesitated due to a lack of experience in the portfolio. Mandela reminded her that he, too, had no formal training for the presidency. This encouragement led her to accept the role. Nine years later, President Thabo Mbeki asked her to serve as his deputy. Despite her initial instinct to decline, she accepted, cut short a trip to the US, and returned to South Africa to take office.

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Strategic Partnerships in Development

Her ability to build bridges between public officials and civil society organizations yielded significant results. She personally invited then-Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak at the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park in September 2017. During this event, President Akufo-Addo pledged to implement Ghana's plan to end child marriage and keep girls in school. This collaboration opened the door for further engagement, including support for Global Citizen's first festival in Accra five years later.

Lasting Impact on Policy and Activism

Mlambo-Ngcuka remained a steadfast advocate for urgent social issues until the end of her life. She was instrumental in bringing attention to period poverty in South Africa, responding to the #ItsBloodyTime campaign launched by young campaigners at the Mandela 100 conference in Johannesburg in 2018. Her leadership style balanced kindness with stern accountability, ensuring that grassroots movements remained central to policy discussions. She consistently urged her peers to act decisively, famously calling for action to be done well and efficiently.