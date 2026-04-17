Dr Musa Mthombeni Dismisses Thailand Cheating Allegations as 'Hunger Tweeting'

Dr Musa Mthombeni has firmly refuted claims of infidelity during a 2025 trip to Thailand, attributing the rumors to accounts seeking engagement and financial gain on X, while reaffirming his dedication to family.

Dr Musa Mthombeni has vehemently dismissed unverified allegations of infidelity during a 2025 boys' trip to Thailand. In a series of humorous and pointed X posts on April 16, 2026, the television personality and medical doctor characterized the cheating gossip as the product of 'hunger tweeting' from accounts seeking engagement and financial remuneration through X's premium features. He urged those spreading the rumors to 'get a little more creative,' while simultaneously reinforcing his unwavering commitment to his family life.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, who exchanged vows in August 2021, are widely admired across Mzansi as a prominent and deeply affectionate power couple. Their public persona is consistently curated through romantic social media posts that highlight their shared travels and precious family moments, fostering an image of mutual adoration and steadfast support. However, this high visibility inevitably attracts scrutiny and, consequently, detractors. Most recently, these individuals amplified a malicious rumor to such an extent that Dr Musa felt compelled to address it directly.

The allegations began circulating between April 15 and 16, 2026, when various gossip accounts on X, including @sanelenkosiii and 'Saltiesunmasked,' disseminated screenshots of anonymous direct messages. These screenshots alluded to Dr Musa being 'spotted getting cosy' with an unidentified woman at an upscale beach club in Phuket. The alleged encounter occurred during an all-male getaway that was ostensibly a celebration of two decades of friendship among his male companions, taking place in late 2025.

The Thailand trip itself was openly documented by Dr Musa towards the end of 2025, presented as a celebratory escapade with his long-standing male friends. Social media posts from the holiday depicted scenes of beach club ambiance, energetic dancing, and expressions of 'black boy joy,' accompanied by lighthearted captions humorously suggesting how dearly their wives missed them during their absence. Crucially, the gossip blogs failed to provide any named witnesses or concrete, verifiable evidence to substantiate their claims. Nevertheless, the narrative rapidly gained traction, igniting widespread speculation about potential 'trouble in paradise' and even fueling baseless divorce rumors.

Dr Musa Mthombeni responded with his characteristic wit and directness on his verified X account. He humorously remarked on the motivations behind such fabricated stories, stating, 'I hate poverty. It makes you lie for interactions so that Elon can pay you $2,000 every week.' This statement was a jab at premium X users who, it is believed, engage in underhanded tactics to generate engagement and subsequently receive a share of X's revenue. He further elaborated on the predictable nature of these rumors, adding, 'When month end gets closer and people need to purchase electricity, the go-to tweets are ‘allegedly Dr Musa….’ So boring!'

In a moment of self-referential humor, he joked that he should have upgraded his own account to premium before responding to the rumors, thereby earning himself some income from the engagement. He subsequently followed through on this jest and subscribed to X Premium. A day later, he definitively ended the discussion, asserting his desire to disassociate himself from such nonsensical fabrications. He declared, 'If you hear anything about me that isn’t about me loving my baby girl, school, career, family or generally enjoying life, it’s a lie!'

Dr Musa's signature approach of responding with lightheartedness coupled with firm resolve garnered considerable support from his fanbase, who lauded his refusal to allow unfounded gossip to tarnish his public image. Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, who has herself taken girls' trips with friends in the past, has not issued a public statement regarding the allegations. The couple has maintained their typical social media activity, refraining from further engagement with the unsubstantiated claims. The Citizen is committed to supporting local journalism and encourages readers to add The Citizen as a preferred source on Google and follow us on Google News to access more of our reliable reporting in Google News and Top Stories.





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Dr Musa Mthombeni Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni Cheating Allegations Thailand Trip X Posts

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