DR Congo's World Cup Team Hopes to Put Up a Good Showing in the US

The Democratic Republic of Congo's World Cup team, led by coach Sebastien Desabre, is hoping to make a positive impact in the US after being allowed to enter the country on Thursday. The team has been based in Belgium due to the Ebola outbreak in their home country and will be playing their first Group K match against Portugal on June 17.

Sebastien Desabre , the coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo's World Cup team, expressed his hopes that the team would perform well after being allowed to enter the United States on Thursday.

The team arrived in the US on a flight from Paris after serving a 21-day quarantine period as insisted by US authorities. Desabre stated that the team worked diligently, played two tough friendlies, and are now in a position to take the next step in their journey. The Democratic Republic of Congo, who qualified for their first World Cup since 1974 as Zaire, had initially planned to hold a pre-tournament training camp in their home country.

However, due to the recent Ebola outbreak, they were forced to cancel their plans and instead based themselves in Belgium. Desabre acknowledged that the people back home had to be patient to see the team qualify for the World Cup again. He emphasized that the team has already achieved the honour of qualifying for the finals and now it is up to them to put up a good showing in the tournament.

The team will be based in Houston during the competition and will play their first Group K match against Portugal on June 17. They are then scheduled to face Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 23, followed by a match against Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 28. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, providing flexible viewing options.

With DStv Stream, fans can follow every match at any time and from anywhere, by downloading the app and enjoying seamless live streaming on the go





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