DR Congo's Friendly Against Chile Cancelled Over Ebola Health Concerns

A planned World Cup warm-up match between Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile has been called off. Spanish authorities cancelled the friendly, citing health risks linked to an Ebola outbreak in the DRC, as a precaution advised by regional health officials.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's scheduled international friendly match against Chile , set to take place in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain on June 9, has been cancelled.

The decision, made by local mayor Juan Franco, follows health concerns related to an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the DRC. The cancellation is described as a precautionary measure, implemented after advice from both the Andalusian regional health service and the city's own medical department. Mayor Franco stated that a report from his health service head categorically advised against hosting the match due to potential health risks.

La Linea, a coastal town of approximately 65,000 near Gibraltar, was selected as the venue as both teams prepare for the upcoming World Cup. While the DRC squad, composed entirely of players based at foreign clubs, has not recently traveled to the country, some support staff and fans have.

In response to the Ebola situation, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has barred non-American travelers who have been in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within the past 21 days. The outbreak involves a strain of Ebola for which no vaccine currently exists, and the World Health Organization estimates it could take up to nine months to develop one. This World Cup marks the DRC's first qualification since 1974.

Their tournament plan includes a base in Houston, with Group K matches scheduled against Portugal (June 17), Colombia (in Guadalajara), and Uzbekistan (in Atlanta)





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Ebola DR Congo Chile World Cup Health Concerns La Linea De La Concepcion Friendly Match Cancelled Andalusia Public Health

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